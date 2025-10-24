Stocks

Soybeans Correct Back Lower Ahead of the Weekend

October 24, 2025 — 11:07 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans saw steady trade in some deferred contracts on Friday, with nearbys down fractionally to 3 cents. November was up 22 ¼ cents this week. November options expired today, with first notice day on the 31st. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 2 1/2 cents lower at $9.73 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $1.80 to $4.10 at the close, with December $13.10 higher this week. Soy Oil futures were down 48 to 60 points on the day, with December on 86 points on the week.

The average close for November soybeans has jumped to $10.22 so far in October. There are 5 days left to determine the harvest price for crop insurance. That is still 19 cents above the harvest price last year but down 32 cents from the February base price. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

President Trump and China’s President Xi are expected to meet in South Korea on Thursday. Talks at lower levels are taking place this week, with Secretary Bessent meeting with counterparts this weekend. The US also has launched an investigation into the Chinese compliance with the Phase One trade deal from 2020.

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.41 3/4, down 3 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.73 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.60 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.73 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.