Soybeans Continue Selling on Monday Morning

Soybeans are seeing some continued selling from Friday, with losses of 13 to 14 cents on Monday AM trade. Futures failed to see much buying following the phone call between President Trump and Xi of China on Friday, as futures held the 10 to 12 cent losses into the close. November lost 20 3/4 cents last week. Friday’s Preliminary open interest was up 6,571 contracts, indicating new selling. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 11 3/4 cents at $9.49 1/4. Soymeal futures were a dime to 50 cents lower in the nearby contracts, with October down $4.70 on the week. Soy Oil futures were down another 54 to 60 points on the day, as October fell 164 points last week.

Trade is likely still sifting through the lack of Chinese buying and progress towards a trade deal following last Friday’s Trump/Xi phone call.

Weekly CFTC data indicated managed money flipping back to a net long of 2,287 contracts as of September 16th. That was a move of 17,001 contracts to the long side during the course of that week. Commercials increased their net short position by 16,603 contracts to 119,674 contracts.

Weekly Export Sales data has the 2025/26 soybean export commitments at 10.277 MMT, near the 18/19 accumulated sales total. That is 22% of the current USDA projection (which at 1.685 bbu is near the 1.682 bbu total from 2018/19), vs. the average sales pace of 43% by this date.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 09% planted as of last Thursday.

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.25 1/2, down 12 cents, currently down 14 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.49 1/4, down 11 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.44 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents, currently down 13 3/4 cents

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.60 3/4, down 10 3/4 cents, currently down 13 1/2 cents

