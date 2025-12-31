Soybeans Collapse into the End of the Year

Soybeans fell to pressure on the New Years Eve session, with contracts down 13 to 16 cents at the close. There were 1,062 deliveries issued against January beans on FND. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price as 15 ¼ cents lower at $9.64 3/4. Soymeal futures were $1.50 to $2.90/ton lower, with Soy Oil futures down 77 to 88 points on the day. There were no deliveries for January soy meal, with 7 issued for Jan bean oil.

The market will be closed on Thursday for New Years Day, with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday.

CFTC data was delayed due to the backlogged reports from the shutdown as well as last week’s holiday, with Commitment of Traders data showing, managed money at a net long of 110,403 contracts. That was a drop of 37,375 contracts from the week prior.

USDA gave us another weekly update for the week ending on 12/18 this morning, with 1.056 MMT of soybeans sold, which failed to reach trade expectations of between 1.4 to 2.4 MMT. That was down 55.94% from the previous week but up 7.9% from the same week last year. Known sales to China (not including sales to unknown destinations) through December 18, including the flash sales from the last couple weeks, are now 6.5 MMT. For reference, in the 2018/19 marketing year (previous trade war), sales by that same week were just 3.5 MMT.

Meal sales were tallied at 299,131 MT, on the lower end of estimates of between 200,000-500,000 MT. Soy oil sales were tallied at 49,197 MT for 2025/26, which exceeded the range of estimates at 0-24,000 MT, with net reductions of 23,500 MT for 2026/27.

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.30 1/2, down 15 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.64 3/4, down 15 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.47 1/2, down 14 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $10.61, down 13 1/2 cents,

