Soybeans Close Wednesday with Gains

Soybeans settled Wednesday trade with contracts 3 to 7 ¼ cents higher in the front months, as some deferred were steady to slightly lower. January expired today. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 4 cents higher at $9.70 1/2. Soymeal futures were up 80 cents to $1.20 to close out the day, as Soy Oil futures were down 2 to 22 points. There were 47 deliveries issued against soybeans overnight, with 7 for January bean oil.

USDA reported a private export sale of 334,000 MT of soybeans to China on this morning via their daily announcements system.

NOPA data will be out on Thursday, with traders looking for a total of 224.8 million bushels of soybeans crushed in December.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning with analysts looking for between 0.8-1.8 MMT in soybean sales in the week ending on 1/8. Soybean meal sales are seen between 150,000-400,000 MT, with 0-26,000 MT for bean oil.

Chinese soybean imports in December were tallied at 8.04 MMT, an increase of 1.3% from the same month last year.

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.30 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.70 1/2, up 4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.42 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $10.55, up 3 cents,

