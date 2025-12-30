Soybeans Close with Losses on Tuesday

Soybeans closed Tuesday with weakness, as contracts were down fractionally to 3 1/4 cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 3/4 cent lower at $9.80. Soymeal futures were steady to $2.10/ton lower, with Soy Oil futures up 7 to 15 points on the day.

USDA reported a private export sale of 136,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning, with 231,000 MT sold to unknown destinations during the reporting period. USDA will give us another weekly update for the week ending on 12/18 on Wednesday morning.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 3.02 MMT, which was a 0.55 MMT drop from the same period last year.

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.46 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.80, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.62 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $10.74 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

