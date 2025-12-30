Stocks

Soybeans Close with Losses on Tuesday

December 30, 2025 — 09:23 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans closed Tuesday with weakness, as contracts were down fractionally to 3 1/4 cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 3/4 cent lower at $9.80. Soymeal futures were steady to $2.10/ton lower, with Soy Oil futures up 7 to 15 points on the day.

USDA reported a private export sale of 136,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning, with 231,000 MT sold to unknown destinations during the reporting period. USDA will give us another weekly update for the week ending on 12/18 on Wednesday morning. 

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 3.02 MMT, which was a 0.55 MMT drop from the same period last year. 

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.46 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.80, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.62 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.74 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

