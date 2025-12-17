Stocks

Soybeans Bouncing Off Midweek Lows

December 17, 2025 — 07:46 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Soybeans are trading with contracts down 1 to 2 1/2 cents on Wednesday, with futures bouncing off the early session lows. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 2 ¾ cents lower at $9.89 1/4. Soymeal futures are $3.30 lower, with Soy Oil futures steady at midday.

USDA reported a couple private export sales of 198,000 MT of soybean to China and 125,000 MT to unknown destinations this morning.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports for December at 3.57 MMT, a 0.24 MMT increase from last week’s estimate.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.60 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.89 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.70 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.81 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

