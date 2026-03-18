Soybeans Bouncing Higher on Turnaround Tuesday

Soybeans are showing a bounce on Tuesday, with turnaround action of 6 to 15 cents higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 6 1/2 cents at $10.86 1/4. Soymeal futures are $0.80 to $1.00 lower in the front, with Soy Oil futures up 195 to 206 at midday.

After statements on Monday that the US/China meeting could be delayed, President Trump stated this morning that they are resetting the meeting with China. The meeting between the two countries is expected to be in mid/late April.

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EU soybean imports from July 1 to March 15 were tallied at 8.74 MMT according to the European Commission, down from 9.81 MMT last year.

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.61 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.86 1/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.76, up 8 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.67, up 14 3/4 cents,

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