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Soybeans Bouncing Higher on Turnaround Tuesday

March 18, 2026 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are showing a bounce on Tuesday, with turnaround action of 6 to 15 cents higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 6 1/2 cents at $10.86 1/4. Soymeal futures are $0.80 to $1.00 lower in the front, with Soy Oil futures up 195 to 206 at midday.

After statements on Monday that the US/China meeting could be delayed, President Trump stated this morning that they are resetting the meeting with China. The meeting between the two countries is expected to be in mid/late April.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

EU soybean imports from July 1 to March 15 were tallied at 8.74 MMT according to the European Commission, down from 9.81 MMT last year.

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.61 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.86 1/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.76, up 8 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.67, up 14 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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