Stocks

Soybeans Back in Rally Mode on Wednesday

January 08, 2026 — 12:18 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with gains of 12 to 13 cents in the nearbys on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 12 3/4 cents higher at $9.95 1/4. Soymeal futures are $5.70 to $7 higher at midday, with Soy Oil futures slightly higher. There were 88 deliveries issued against January soybeans overnight, with 78 issued for bean oil.

USDA is officially back to a normal Export Sales release schedule, as analysts are expecting to see between 0.75-1.3 MMT of 2025/26 soybeans sold for export in the week of 1/1. Sales for 2026/27 are seen in a 0-300,000 MT range. Soybean meal bookings are estimated to total 100,000-350,000 MT, with 0-30,000 MT seen for soybean oil.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Brazil soybean exports were tallied at 3.38 MMT in December, which was up 68.6% from the same month in 2024 and down 19.4% from November.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.55, up 13 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.95 1/4, up 12 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.68 3/4, up 12 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.80, up 12 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.