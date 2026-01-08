Soybeans Back in Rally Mode on Wednesday

Soybeans are trading with gains of 12 to 13 cents in the nearbys on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 12 3/4 cents higher at $9.95 1/4. Soymeal futures are $5.70 to $7 higher at midday, with Soy Oil futures slightly higher. There were 88 deliveries issued against January soybeans overnight, with 78 issued for bean oil.
USDA is officially back to a normal Export Sales release schedule, as analysts are expecting to see between 0.75-1.3 MMT of 2025/26 soybeans sold for export in the week of 1/1. Sales for 2026/27 are seen in a 0-300,000 MT range. Soybean meal bookings are estimated to total 100,000-350,000 MT, with 0-30,000 MT seen for soybean oil.
Brazil soybean exports were tallied at 3.38 MMT in December, which was up 68.6% from the same month in 2024 and down 19.4% from November.
Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.55, up 13 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $9.95 1/4, up 12 3/4 cents,
Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.68 3/4, up 12 1/2 cents,
May 26 Soybeans are at $10.80, up 12 cents,
