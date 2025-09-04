Soybean Weakness Continues on Wednesday

Soybeans are trading with another round of losses at midday, with contracts 8 to 9 cents lower. There were 586 deliveries issued against September beans. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 8 3/4 cents at $9.55 1/4. Soymeal futures are down within 60 cents of unchanged at midday. Soy Oil futures are 50 to 63 points lower. There were no deliveries against September meal overnight, with 385 issued for September bean oil.

USDA reported a private export sale of 185,000 MT of soybean meal to the Philippines this morning for 2025/26.

Weekly Crop Progress data showed 94% of the US soybean crop setting pods, matching average, with 11% dropping leaves, which was 1 point above normal. Condition ratings were down 4% to 65% on the week. The Brugler500 ratings fell 8 points to 366, which is now just 1 point above the same week last year.

The NASS Fats & Oils report indicated 204.73 mbu of soybeans were crushed in July. That fell short of estimates, but was still 3.98% above June and 5.94% ahead of last year’s total. The marketing year total is at 2.246 bbu from September to June, which is a 6.09% increase from last year’s total. Bean oil stocks were down 1.07% from the end of June at 1.873 billion lbs on July 31.

Sep 25 Soybeans are at $10.17 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.55 1/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.32 1/2, down 8 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.51, down 8 1/2 cents,

