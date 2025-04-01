Stocks

Soybean Rally Led by Bean Oil

April 01, 2025 — 04:22 pm EDT

The soybean market is posting 15 to 17 cent gains across the front months at midday. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 17 1/2 cents at $9.74 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $1.00/ton at midday, with Soy Oil futures are up 223 points so far on the day.

The bean oil strength is coming as a coalition of biofuel and oil industry reps are expected to meet with the EPA today. They are expected to argue for higher mandates for biodiesel blending, upwards of 5.5-5.75 billion gallons. The current mandated volume is 3.35 billion gallons.

The monthly Fat & Oils report will be released this afternoon, with analysts looking of ~188.7 mbu of soybean crushed during February. Bean oil stocks are estimated to total 2.268 billion lbs.

StoneX trimmed their 2024/25 Brazilian soybean crop estimate by 0.8 MMT to 167.54 MMT. USDA is at 169 MMT. Brazil’s March soybean exports are estimated at 16.09 MMT according to ANEC, a 0.53 MMT increase from the previous week.

May 25 Soybeans  are at $10.30 3/4, up 16 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.74 3/4, up 17 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans  are at $10.45 1/4, up 17 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.34 1/4, up 15 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.70 1/2, up 15 1/2 cents,

