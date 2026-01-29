Soybean Rally Holding on Wednesday

Soybeans are posting 8 to 9 cent gains across the front months on Wednesday, pulling off the early morning gains. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 8 1/4 cents higher at $10.07 3/4. Soymeal futures are $4.30 to $4.60 higher, with Soy Oil futures 23 points lower.
USDA will release Export Sales data for the week ending on 1/23 on Thursday morning, with analysts looking for between 0.4 to 1.8 MMT in old crop soybean sales, and 0 to 100,000 MT for new crop bookings. Soybean meals sales are seen between 225,000 and 500,000 MT, with soybean oil expected in a range of 0 to 26,000 MT.
Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.75 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $10.07 3/4, up 8 1/4 cents,
May 26 Soybeans are at $10.88 1/4, up 8 3/4 cents,
Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.01 1/4, up 8 3/4 cents,
