Soybean Rally Holding on Wednesday

January 29, 2026 — 06:22 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are posting 8 to 9 cent gains across the front months on Wednesday, pulling off the early morning gains. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 8 1/4 cents higher at $10.07 3/4. Soymeal futures are $4.30 to $4.60 higher, with Soy Oil futures 23 points lower.

USDA will release Export Sales data for the week ending on 1/23 on Thursday morning, with analysts looking for between 0.4 to 1.8 MMT in old crop soybean sales, and 0 to 100,000 MT for new crop bookings. Soybean meals sales are seen between 225,000 and 500,000 MT, with soybean oil expected in a range of 0 to 26,000 MT.

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.75 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.07 3/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.88 1/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.01 1/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

