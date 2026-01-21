Stocks

Soybean Rally Holding on Wednesday

January 21, 2026 — 08:33 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Soybeans futures are trading with 12 to 13 cent gains in the nearbys on Wednesday.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 13 1/4 cents lower at $9.95. Soymeal futures are down 40 to 70 cents, with Soy Oil futures 141 to 144 points higher. 

In an interview late on Tuesday, US Trade Rep Greer stated there is a chance that he and secretary Bessent meet with Chinese counterparts before April when President Trump is expected to meet with President XI. 

Rains are expected in northern portions of Brazil in the next week, slowing some early harvest. The southern portions are expected to be drier, as well as parts of Argentina. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.65 3/4, up 12 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.95, up 13 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.76 1/2, up 12 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $10.88 3/4, up 12 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

