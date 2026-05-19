Soybean Rally Holding with Sharp Gains at Midday

Soybeans are up 30 to 39 cents across most contracts on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 39 1/2 cents at $11.52 1/4. Soymeal futures are $2.80 to $4.20 higher, with Soy Oil futures 160 to 185 points in the green.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 483,881 MT (17.78 mbu) during the week ending on May 14. That was 27.1% below the week prior but more than double the same week last year. China was the top destination of 203,387 MT, with 98,219 MT headed to Mexico and 93,265 MT to Egypt. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 34.472 MT (1.267 bbu) since September 1, which is now 21.9% below the same period last year.

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On Sunday, the White House released a fact sheet on the US/China talks from last week, in part stating that “China will purchase at least $17 billion per year of U.S. agricultural products in 2026 (prorated), 2027, and 2028, in addition to the soybean purchase commitments that it made in October 2025.”

Commitment of Traders data from Friday showed spec funds trimming back their net long position by 6,802 contracts in soybean futures and options as of Tuesday, taking it to 214,815 contracts.

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $12.14 3/4, up 38 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.52 1/4, up 39 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans are at $11.98 1/4, up 35 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $12.04 1/4, up 33 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $11.43 1/1, up 33 1/2 cents,

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