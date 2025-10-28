Soybean Rally Extends to Tuesday’s Midday

Soybeans are trading with double digit 10 to 13 cent gains across the front months on Tuesday, with January trying to push through $11 and November hitting a new calendar year high. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 12 3/4 cents higher at $10.11 1/4. Soymeal futures are up $8.30 to $8.60, with Soy Oil futures 72 to 74 points lower. Optimism continues ahead of the Trump Xi meeting later this week.

The trade is looking for soybeans to be near 84% harvested as of 10/26. The Crop Progress report was not reported due to the government shutdown.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Brazil soybean exports are seen at 7 MMT in October according to ANEC, a drop of 0.34 MMT from last week’s estimates

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.79 3/4, up 12 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.11 1/4, up 12 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.96 3/4, up 11 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $11.08, up 12 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.