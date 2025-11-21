Stocks

Soybean Near Unchanged at Midday

November 21, 2025 — 02:49 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with firmer action on Friday, with contracts within a penny of unchanged.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 1/2 cent at $10.50 1/2. Soymeal futures are back down steady to 50 cents higher, with Soy Oil futures 35 to 42 points lower. 

World soybean production was trimmed by 2 MMT according to International Grains Council data, with consumption rising 1 MMT and ending stocks down 2 MMT to 77 MMT. 

Buenos Aires Grains Exchange data showed soybean planting progressing 12% on the week to 24.6%, which is still 11% behind the same week last year.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $11.23, up 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.50 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.31 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.40 1/2, down 1 cent,

