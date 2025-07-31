Soybean Collapse Continues on Wednesday

Soybeans are showing 9 to 10 cent losses so far on Wednesday, continuing the slop now below $10 for old crop. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 8 cents at $9.39 1/4. Soymeal futures are continuing their weakness, with contracts down 80 cents to $1.10/ton, with Soy Oil posting gains of 20 to 32 points.
The meeting between the US and China in Sweeden saw a tariff deadline pushed back from the August 12 for 90 days pending the approval of President Trump, as the two look to defuse the trade situation.
Brazil’s soybean crop for 2025/26 is estimated at 182.9 MMT according to Datagro, which is up from their 173.5 MMT estimate for 2024/25.
Aug 25 Soybeans are at $9.72 1/4, down 9 1/2 cents,
Sep 25 Soybeans are at $9.80 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents,
Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.00 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents,
