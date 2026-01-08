Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares, which added 59,650,000 units, or a 17.5% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Top 5 Bull 2X ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of TSXU, in morning trading today ASML Holding is off about 3%, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is lower by about 0.3%.

VIDEO: SOXS, TSXU: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.