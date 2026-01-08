And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Top 5 Bull 2X ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of TSXU, in morning trading today ASML Holding is off about 3%, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is lower by about 0.3%.
VIDEO: SOXS, TSXU: Big ETF Inflows
