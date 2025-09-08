And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Merger ETF, which lost 150,000 of its units, representing a 35.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of MRGR, in morning trading today American Woodmark is down about 2.2%, and Vital Energy is lower by about 3.7%.
VIDEO: SOXS, MRGR: Big ETF Outflows
