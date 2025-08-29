Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares, where 14,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.5% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF, which lost 70,000 of its units, representing a 34.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of MQQQ, in morning trading today Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 is off about 1.2%.

VIDEO: SOXS, MQQQ: Big ETF Outflows

