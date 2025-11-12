Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares, where 46,700,000 units were destroyed, or a 12.9% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF, which lost 350,000 of its units, representing a 38.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of LCG, in morning trading today Adyen is down about 0.5%, and Idexx Laboratories is lower by about 0.2%.

VIDEO: SOXS, LCG: Big ETF Outflows

