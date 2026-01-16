And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF, which added 750,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of GRNI, in morning trading today Lam Research is up about 1.9%, and KLAC is lower by about 0.1%.
VIDEO: SOXS, GRNI: Big ETF Inflows
