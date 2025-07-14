And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF, which added 125,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of CHPY, in morning trading today Broadcom is trading flat, and Nvidia is lower by about 0.5%.
VIDEO: SOXS, CHPY: Big ETF Inflows
