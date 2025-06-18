And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which lost 1,000,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XRT, in morning trading today Carvana is up about 2.7%, and National Vision Holdings is higher by about 1.9%.
VIDEO: SOXL, XRT: Big ETF Outflows
