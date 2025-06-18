Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares, where 51,650,000 units were destroyed, or a 8.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SOXL, in morning trading today Broadcom is up about 2.4%, and Nvidia is up by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which lost 1,000,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XRT, in morning trading today Carvana is up about 2.7%, and National Vision Holdings is higher by about 1.9%.

VIDEO: SOXL, XRT: Big ETF Outflows

