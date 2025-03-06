Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, which added 40,950,000 units, or a 13.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SOXL, in morning trading today Advanced Micro Devices is down about 0.9%, and Analog Devices is lower by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF, which added 200,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of TCHI, in morning trading today PDD Holdings is up about 0.1%, and Tal Education Group is up by about 0.7%.

VIDEO: SOXL, TCHI: Big ETF Inflows

