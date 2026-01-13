And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF, which lost 350,000 of its units, representing a 35.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of QQWZ, in morning trading today Newmont is up about 0.7%, and Chevron is higher by about 1.4%.
VIDEO: SOXL, QQWZ: Big ETF Outflows
