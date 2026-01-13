Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares, where 51,850,000 units were destroyed, or a 17.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SOXL, in morning trading today Nvidia is down about 0.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices is higher by about 5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF, which lost 350,000 of its units, representing a 35.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of QQWZ, in morning trading today Newmont is up about 0.7%, and Chevron is higher by about 1.4%.

VIDEO: SOXL, QQWZ: Big ETF Outflows

