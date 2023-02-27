Markets
SOXL, PKB: Big ETF Inflows

February 27, 2023 — 10:48 am EST

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BULL 3X SHARES, which added 17,450,000 units, or a 5.6% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF, which added 860,000 units, for a 35.1% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PKB, in morning trading today NVR is up about 0.6%, and Lennar is higher by about 0.5%.

