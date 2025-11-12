Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares, which added 18,050,000 units, or a 6.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SOXL, in morning trading today Advanced Micro Devices is up about 10.1%, and Broadcom is up by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the NBIL ETF, which added 470,000 units, for a 39.2% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SOXL, NBIL: Big ETF Inflows

