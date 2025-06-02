And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco Comstock Contrarian Equity ETF, which added 800,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of CSTK, in morning trading today Wells Fargo is down about 1.5%, and Bank of America is lower by about 0.9%.
VIDEO: SOXL, CSTK: Big ETF Inflows
