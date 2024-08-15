SOXL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares ETF (Symbol: SOXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.08, changing hands as high as $40.47 per share. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares shares are currently trading up about 14.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOXL's low point in its 52 week range is $14.01 per share, with $70.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.19.

