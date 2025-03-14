Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, which added 52,950,000 units, or a 14.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SOXL, in morning trading today Advanced Micro Devices is up about 2%, and Analog Devices is higher by about 1.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of BNDS, in morning trading today Spdr Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF is up about 0.3%, and Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is up by about 0.3%.

VIDEO: SOXL, BNDS: Big ETF Inflows

