News & Insights

Markets
SOXL

SOXL, BNDS: Big ETF Inflows

March 14, 2025 — 11:12 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, which added 52,950,000 units, or a 14.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SOXL, in morning trading today Advanced Micro Devices is up about 2%, and Analog Devices is higher by about 1.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of BNDS, in morning trading today Spdr Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF is up about 0.3%, and Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is up by about 0.3%.

SOXL, BNDS: Big ETF InflowsVIDEO: SOXL, BNDS: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SOXL
BNDS
AMD
ADI
JNK
HYG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.