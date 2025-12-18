Southwest Airlines Ties Up With Turkish Airlines for Global Connection

Southwest Airlines LUV is strengthening its international strategy by partnering with Turkish Airlines to offer one-ticket transatlantic travel, beginning in early 2026. The agreement allows travelers to connect seamlessly between the United States and Istanbul, unlocking access to Turkish Airlines’ global network while driving additional passenger flows through Southwest’s U.S. gateway airports. This partnership expands Southwest’s global reach without requiring it to operate long-haul international flights.

LUV continues to rely on strategic partnerships to accelerate international expansion. By adding Turkish Airlines to its growing list of overseas partners, the airline broadens connectivity across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa while significantly increasing global brand exposure. Turkish Airlines’ extensive network strengthens the appeal of LUV’s domestic routes for international travelers.

Southwest Airlines also aligns this partnership with major product enhancements. The airline introduces a redesigned cabin and launches assigned and extra-legroom seating in January 2026, improving comfort and flexibility for connecting passengers. Together, these initiatives reinforce Southwest Airlines’ push to modernize its offering while pursuing efficient, partnership-driven global growth. LUV already has partnerships with Icelandair, Condor, EVA Air, China Airlines and Philippine Airlines.PTop of Form

LUV Stock Price Performance

Owing to such expansion efforts, the company’s share prices have surged 26% over the past 90 days as compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 15.9% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LUV’s Zacks Rank

LUV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector should consider Expeditors International of Washington EXPD and FedEx FDX.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

EXPD has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.50% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.94%.

FDX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 2.03%.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.