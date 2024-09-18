Southwest Airlines' Labor Contract With Simulator Technicians Ratified

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV received encouraging tidings on the labor front when the airline announced that its Flight Simulator Technicians, represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 19, voted in favor of their new contract.

Following the ratification, the airline’s Flight Simulator Technicians will be eligible for higher pay. Apart from the introduction of a new Simulation Engineer classification, the ratified contract offers maternity and parental leave for eligible employees. This contract will be amendable in September 2028.

The airline employs more than 50 Flight Simulator Technicians who maintain and support the company’s flight training equipment. With this result, the airline has finalized all of its labor contracts. Since October 2022, each of the 12 union-represented workgroups, representing about 83% of Southwest Employees, has ratified new contracts.

As U.S. airlines grapple with the labor shortage, the bargaining power of various labor groups has risen due to a robust recovery in air travel demand following the pandemic's lows. This heightened bargaining power has led to numerous labor agreements in the airline industry recently.

LUV’s Stock Price Performance

LUV is currently encountering several headwinds, ranging from high costs to escalated debt. As a result, the stock has declined 1.6% over the past year compared to its industry’s 31.3% uptick.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The ratification of the deal with Flight Simulator Technicians represents a positive development for the stock, reflecting its labor-friendly approach. Satisfied labor groups lead to greater operational efficiency.

LUV’s Zacks Rank

Southwest Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

