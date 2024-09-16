Southwest Airlines: Flight Simulator Technicians Approve New Contract - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 19 announced the airline's Flight Simulator Technicians have voted in favor of their new contract. The contract includes increased pay rates, a new Simulation Engineer classification, and maternity and parental leave for eligible Employees. Southwest Airlines has more than 50 Flight Simulator Technicians. All the airline's labor contracts are now closed.

Southwest Airlines said, since October 2022, each of the 12 union-represented workgroups, that collectively represent approximately 83% of Southwest Employees, have ratified new contracts.

