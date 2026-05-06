SouthState Bank About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SSB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/8/26, SouthState Bank Corp (Symbol: SSB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.60, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of SSB's recent stock price of $99.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of SouthState Bank Corp to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when SSB shares open for trading on 5/8/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SSB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSB's low point in its 52 week range is $84.475 per share, with $108.4636 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.45.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SSB makes up 1.71% of the iShares US Regional Banks ETF (Symbol: IAT) which is trading higher by about 1.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SSB).

In Wednesday trading, SouthState Bank Corp shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.