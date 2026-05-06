SouthState Bank About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SSB)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SSB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SSB's low point in its 52 week range is $84.475 per share, with $108.4636 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.45.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SSB makes up 1.71% of the iShares US Regional Banks ETF (Symbol: IAT) which is trading higher by about 1.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SSB).
In Wednesday trading, SouthState Bank Corp shares are currently up about 2% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.