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SouthState Bank About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SSB)

May 06, 2026 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/8/26, SouthState Bank Corp (Symbol: SSB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.60, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of SSB's recent stock price of $99.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of SouthState Bank Corp to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when SSB shares open for trading on 5/8/26.

SSB+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SSB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

SouthState Bank Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SSB's low point in its 52 week range is $84.475 per share, with $108.4636 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.45.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SSB makes up 1.71% of the iShares US Regional Banks ETF (Symbol: IAT) which is trading higher by about 1.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SSB).

In Wednesday trading, SouthState Bank Corp shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Cheap Stocks With Potential
 ONCS Videos
 Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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