Southside Bancshares, Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $23.26 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $21.51 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $57.69 million from $53.85 million last year.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.26 Mln. vs. $21.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $57.69 Mln vs. $53.85 Mln last year.

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