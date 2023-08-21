Southern's (SO) Vogtle Unit 4 Begins Nuclear Fuel Load

Southern Company's SO subsidiary, Georgia Power announced the commencement of the fuel loading process for Vogtle Unit 4 at Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, GA. This critical step represents a milestone toward the startup and eventual commercial operation of the second new unit at the Plant Vogtle facility. The journey toward reliable and emissions-free energy production has taken a significant leap forward with the initiation of fuel loading.

Vogtle Unit 3 and the Dawn of a New Era

Before exploring the details of Vogtle Unit 4, it's essential to highlight the significance of Vogtle Unit 3 —the first newly-constructed nuclear unit in the United States in over three decades. Vogtle Unit 3 achieved a significant feat by entering commercial operation on Jul 31. This achievement not only provides customers in Georgia with a reliable source of emissions-free energy but also represents a triumph for innovation and progress in the energy sector.

Vogtle Unit 4 Fuel Load and Regulatory Approval

The initiation of fuel loading for Vogtle Unit 4 follows a significant regulatory milestone. Southern Nuclear, the facility's operator, received the 103(g) finding from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in July. This finding symbolizes the NRC's affirmation that the new unit has been constructed according to the Combined License and NRC regulations. The safety and dependability of the unit's operation are guaranteed by conformance to these strict standards.

Fuel Assembly Installation and Operational Testing

A team of skilled nuclear technicians from Westinghouse, along with operators from Southern Nuclear, is scheduled to execute the safe installation of 157 fuel assemblies into the Unit 4 reactor core in the coming days. This intricate process requires meticulous attention to detail and technical proficiency to ensure seamless integration of these assemblies into the core.

Looking Ahead: Startup Testing and Beyond

Following the successful fuel load, the next phase involves startup testing, a critical step that demonstrates the synchronized operation of the primary coolant system and steam supply system. This testing is conducted under design temperature and pressure conditions, with the fuel assemblies now in place within the reactor. Operators will meticulously guide the plant from cold shutdown to initial criticality, synchronize the unit to the electric grid, and methodically increase power output to reach the coveted 100% mark.

Projected Timeline for Unit 4's Service Debut

As the journey toward Vogtle Unit 4's commissioning unfolds, projections indicate that the unit is set to be placed in service during the late fourth quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024. This anticipated timeline underscores Georgia Power's dedication to delivering results while adhering to the highest standards of safety and operational excellence.

Powering the Future: The Role of Vogtle Units

Georgia Power's unwavering commitment to clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy is epitomized by the new Vogtle units. These units are poised to play an instrumental role in delivering power to approximately 2.7 million customers. Once operational, each unit has the capacity to generate enough electricity to sustain around 500,000 homes and businesses. The operation of these units is a testament to Southern's stewardship, acting on behalf of co-owners of Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities.

Conclusion

The meticulous execution of fuel assembly installation, coupled with rigorous testing and operational procedures, paves the way for the unit's eventual integration into the grid. This milestone not only reflects Georgia Power's dedication to technological advancement but also marks a step forward in the pursuit of a greener and more energy-efficient future.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

SO is an American utility firm that provides electricity to customers across Southern United States. It is one of the country's largest energy companies, focusing on clean energy and sustainability. Currently, SO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the utility sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like RWE AG RWEOY, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Atmos Energy ATO and Consolidated Water CWCO,each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

RWE AGis worth approximately $28.29 billion. It currently pays dividends of 69 cents per share, or 1.64% on an annual basis.

RWEOY, one of Europe's five largest utilities, operates in the generation, transmission, sale, and trading of electricity and gas, as well as the water business in Continental Europe, providing a strong position to capitalize on the increasing energy demand.

Atmos Energyis worth approximately $17.36 billion. It currently pays dividends of $2.96 per share, or 2.53% on an annual basis.

It operates in regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage in the United States through two segments — Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage.

Consolidated Water is worth approximately $396.40 million. It currently pays dividends of 34 cents per share, or 1.35% on an annual basis.

It develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in scarce or nonexistent water sources, targeting tourist properties. The company operates in Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing segments.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RWE AG (RWEOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.