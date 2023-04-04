Southern's (SO) Vogtle 3 & 4 Achieve Power Generation Milestone

Southern Company’s SO electric subsidiary, Georgia Power, achieved a significant milestone in its Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear expansion projects near Waynesboro, Georgia. This accomplishment marks an important step toward Georgia Power's commitment to providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy to its 2.7 million customers.

The generator at Vogtle Unit 3 produced electricity for the first time, and successfully synchronized and connected to the electric grid. Nuclear operators at Vogtle Unit 4 began hot functional testing last month. These achievements mark a significant milestone for these new nuclear expansion projects, which aim to deliver reliable and sustainable energy to Georgia Power's customers.

The successful synchronization of the new unit to the electric grid is part of Vogtle Unit 3’s ongoing testing process. Operators will continue to raise reactor power for electricity generation, while performing tests at various power levels. Once all startup testing is successfully completed, the unit will enter commercial operation.

Hot functional testing is currently underway at Vogtle Unit 4, marking the last series of the nuclear unit’s major tests before the initial fuel load. During these tests, nuclear operators will be able to exercise and validate procedures as required.

The Vogtle units are an essential part of Georgia Power's commitment to delivering clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy to its 2.7 million customers. These units are a source of clean energy with zero emissions, and expected to power more than 500,000 homes and businesses. Southern Nuclear will operate the new units on behalf of the co-owners: Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities.

Considering the increasing demand for clean and renewable energy, the Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear expansion projects are a critical, long-term investment for Georgia. It is also a significant step toward achieving the state's clean energy goals.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

The Southern Company is an American utility firm that provides electricity to customers across southern United States. It is one of the country's largest energy companies, focusing on clean energy and sustainability.

Currently, the Southern company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Investors interested in the utility sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like MYR Group MYRG, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and CenterPoint Energy CNP and E.ON EONGY,eachholding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MYR Group: The company is worth approximately $2.00 billion. Its shares have increased 37% in the past year.

MYR Group is a holding company of specialty contractors, providing comprehensive electrical infrastructure services in Canada and the U.S. It offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services for transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities of any size and type.

CenterPoint Energy: The company is valued at around $18.59 billion. It currently pays $0.76 per share to its investors.

CNP delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.10% for the last four quarters and its current dividend yield is 2.58%.

E.ON: The company is valued at around $32.91 billion. In the past year, its shares have increased 9.1%.

EONGY is the world's largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

E.ON SE (EONGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.