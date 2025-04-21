Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Performance and Operational Highlights

Southern States Bancshares reported Q1 2025 net income of $10.4 million, with increases in loans and deposits.

Quiver AI Summary

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. reported a net income of $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, or $1.03 per diluted share, representing a slight decline from the previous quarter but an increase from the same quarter last year. Core net income also remained steady at $10.3 million, with a net interest income of $24.9 million, down marginally from the prior quarter but up significantly year-over-year. The company's net interest margin improved to 3.75%, reflecting a decrease in interest rates for deposits, contributing to stronger loan growth of 6.1% annualized and a 2.4% increase in deposits during the quarter. However, noninterest income saw a sharp decline compared to the previous quarter due to the absence of one-time earnings from the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) program. Total loans rose to $2.3 billion, highlighting organic growth and contributions from a recent acquisition, while nonperforming loans increased slightly to 0.32% of gross loans. Looking ahead, the company announced plans to merge with FB Financial Corporation, which is expected to enhance service capabilities and customer experiences across its operational regions.

Potential Positives

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $10.4 million, up significantly from $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, showing substantial year-over-year growth.

Return on average stockholders’ equity (ROAE) of 14.67% and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) of 17.19% demonstrate strong profitability metrics.

Linked-quarter loans grew by 6.1% annualized, indicating positive growth in the lending portfolio.

Efficiency ratio improved to 46.42%, reflecting better operational performance and cost management compared to previous quarters.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased to $10.4 million from $11.2 million in the prior quarter, indicating a decline in profitability.

Noninterest income dropped significantly by 44.7% compared to the previous quarter, raising concerns about revenue diversification and operational performance.

The increase in nonperforming loans from $6.5 million to $7.2 million reflects deteriorating asset quality, signaling potential risks in loan performance and credit management.

FAQ

What was Southern States Bancshares' net income for Q1 2025?

Southern States Bancshares reported a net income of $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did the net interest margin change in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 3.75%, up 9 basis points from the prior quarter.

What growth did Southern States Bancshares see in loans?

Loans grew 6.1% annualized in the linked quarter for Q1 2025.

How did noninterest income change in Q1 2025?

Noninterest income decreased by 44.7% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

What impact did the Century Bank acquisition have?

The acquisition of Century Bank contributed positively to loan growth and increased noninterest income.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SSBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $SSBK stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





First Quarter 2025 Performance and Operational Highlights











Net income of





$10.4





million, or





$1.03





per diluted share











Core net income







(1)







of





$10.3





million, or





$1.03





per diluted share







(1)













Pretax pre-provision core net income







(1)







of





$14.2





million











Net interest income of $





24.9





million,





a decrease





of $





171,000





from the prior quarter











Net interest margin (“NIM”) of





3.75%





,





up





9





basis points from the prior quarter











Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of





1.48%





; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of





14.67%





; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)







(1)







of





17.19%











Core ROAA







(1)







of





1.47%





; and core ROATCE







(1)







of





17.16%











Efficiency ratio of





46.42%











Linked-quarter loa





ns grew





6.1%





annualized











Linked-quarter deposits grew





2.4%





annualized











(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.















ANNISTON, Ala., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $10.4 million, or $1.03 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $11.2 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024. The Company reported core net income of $10.3 million, or $1.03 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025. This compares to core net income of $10.5 million, or $1.04 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and core net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).





As previously disclosed on March 31, 2024, FB Financial Corporation, the parent company of FirstBank, and Southern States, jointly announced their entry into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern States will be merged with and into FB Financial (the “Merger”).











CEO Commentary





































Mark Chambers, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “In the first quarter, we reported net income of $10.4 million and diluted EPS of $1.03, which was supported by a 9 basis point improvement in net interest margin and lower noninterest expense. We're particularly encouraged by the continued improvement in our deposit costs and the exceptionally low level of non-performing loans, which reflects our prudent credit culture and strong risk management."













“We are embarking on an exciting new chapter for our bank, our customers, our employees and the communities we proudly serve. Joining forces with Nashville-based FB Financial, which has $13 billion in total assets and operates as FirstBank, is an ideal combination. We are culturally aligned in our customer-centric philosophy. We are geographically committed to serving vibrant communities in the South, which now includes Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and Georgia. This merger allows us to expand our capabilities, enhance the customer experience, and continue delivering the trusted, relationship-based banking our clients have come to expect. While our name may change, our commitment to our customers and communities remains stronger than ever.”

























Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





























Three Months Ended













% Change





March 31, 2025





vs.













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024

















(Dollars in thousands)







































































Average interest-earning assets





$





2,690,714













$





2,722,907













$





2,336,369













(1.2) %









15.2





%









Net interest income





$





24,879













$





25,050













$





20,839













(0.7) %









19.4





%









Net interest margin









3.75





%













3.66





%













3.59





%









9 bps









16 bps





















































Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $24.9 million, a decrease of 0.7% from $25.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a lower yield on interest-earning assets resulting from lower interest rates on loans and a reduction in other interest-earning assets earning lower interest rates, which was significantly offset by a lower cost of interest-bearing deposits primarily resulting from lower interest rates.





Relative to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $4.0 million, or 19.4%. The increase was mainly driven by significant organic growth, coupled with the acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024.





Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.75%, compared to 3.66% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a reduction in earning assets, coupled with cost savings attributed to calls and repayments at maturity on higher-cost brokered deposits.





Relative to the first quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased from 3.59% to 3.75%. The increase in the margin was primarily the result of a decrease in interest rates paid on interest-bearing deposits. The acquisition of Century Bank resulted in a positive impact to the net interest margin, helping to reduce the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.











Noninterest Income





























Three Months Ended













% Change





March 31, 2025





vs.













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024

















(Dollars in thousands)







































































Service charges on deposit accounts





$





564













$





565









$





463













(0.2) %









21.8





%









Swap (expenses) fees









(3





)













17













15













(117.6) %









(120.0) %









SBA/USDA fees









40

















89













64













(55.1) %









(37.5) %









Mortgage origination fees









80

















55













96













45.5 %









(16.7) %









Net gain (loss) on securities









23

















25













(12





)









(8.0) %









291.7





%









Employee retention credit (“ERC”)









—

















1,154













—













N/A









N/A









Other operating income









949

















1,085













642













(12.5) %









47.8





%









Total noninterest income





$





1,653













$





2,990









$





1,268













(44.7) %









30.4





%





















































Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.7 million, a decrease of 44.7% from $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company applied for the Voluntary Disclosure Program (“VDP”) associated with the ERC program during the third quarter of 2023 and received approval during the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included $1.2 million in ERC as a participant in the program.





Relative to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased 30.4% from $1.3 million. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 contributed to additional noninterest income during the first quarter of 2025.











Noninterest Expense





























Three Months Ended













% Change





March 31, 2025





vs.













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024

















(Dollars in thousands)







































































Salaries and employee benefits





$





6,924









$





7,002









$





6,231









(1.1) %









11.1





%









Equipment and occupancy expenses









828













851













689









(2.7) %









20.2





%









Data processing fees









909













960













643









(5.3) %









41.4





%









Regulatory assessments









429













441













360









(2.7) %









19.2





%









Professional fees related to ERC









—













236













—









N/A









N/A









Other operating expenses









3,216













3,584













2,452









(10.3) %









31.2





%









Total noninterest expenses





$





12,306









$





13,074









$





10,375









(5.9) %









18.6





%





















































Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $12.3 million, a decrease of 5.9% from $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included professional fees paid to a third party related to ERC, as well as additional expenses related to a nonperforming loan that is in collection, legal fees and fraud/forgery losses, compared to the first quarter of 2025.





Relative to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense increased 18.6% from $10.4 million. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 contributed to additional noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2025.











Loans and Credit Quality





























Three Months Ended













% Change





March 31, 2025





vs.













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024













(Dollars in thousands)







































































Gross loans





$





2,266,740













$





2,233,244













$





1,971,396













1.5





%









15.0





%









Unearned income









(6,704





)













(6,675





)













(6,247





)









0.4





%









7.3





%









Loans, net of unearned income (“Loans”)









2,260,036

















2,226,569

















1,965,149













1.5





%









15.0





%









Average loans, net of unearned (“Average loans”)





$





2,235,194













$





2,205,892













$





1,916,288













1.3





%









16.6





%





















































Nonperforming loans (“NPL”)





$





7,175













$





6,533













$





3,446













9.8





%









108.2





%









Provision for credit losses





$





775













$





72













$





1,236













976.4





%









(37.3) %









Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”)





$





28,876













$





28,338













$





25,144













1.9





%









14.8





%









Net charge-offs (recoveries)





$





237













$





(205





)









$





470













215.6





%









(49.6) %









NPL to gross loans









0.32





%













0.29





%













0.17





%

























Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



(1)











0.04





%









(0.04) %













0.10





%

























ACL to loans









1.28





%













1.27





%













1.28





%





































































(1) Ratio is annualized.

























































































Loans, net of unearned income, were $2.3 billion at March 31, 2025, up $33.5 million from December 31, 2024 and up $294.9 million from March 31, 2024. The linked-quarter increase in loans was attributable to new business growth across our footprint. The year-over-year increase in loans was primarily attributable the new business growth across our footprint, coupled with the acquisition of Century Bank, which resulted in additional loans of $134.0 million at March 31, 2025.





Nonperforming loans totaled $7.2 million, or 0.32% of gross loans, at March 31, 2025, compared with $6.5 million, or 0.29% of gross loans, at December 31, 2024, and $3.4 million, or 0.17% of gross loans, at March 31, 2024. The $642,000 net increase in nonperforming loans in the first quarter was primarily attributable to one significant commercial real estate loan being placed on nonaccrual status. The $3.7 million net increase in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to one significant commercial and industrial loan and the aforementioned commercial real estate loan being placed on nonaccrual status. These increases were partially offset by a commercial and industrial loan that was charged-off.





The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $775,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $72,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Provision in the first quarter of 2025 was based on loan growth, qualitative economic factors and individually analyzed loans.





Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 were $237,000, or 0.04% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $205,000, or (0.04)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $470,000, or 0.10% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2024. The net charge-offs recorded during the first quarter of 2025 were substantially related to a commercial and industrial loan. The net recoveries received in the fourth quarter of 2024 were primarily related to a pool of consumer loans charged-off in the third quarter of 2024. The net charge-offs recorded during the first quarter of 2024 were substantially related to a partial charge-off of the aforementioned pool of consumer loans.





The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.28% of total loans and 402.45% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025, compared with 1.27% of total loans and 433.77% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.4 million at March 31, 2025.











Deposits





























Three Months Ended













% Change





March 31, 2025





vs.













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024

















(Dollars in thousands)







































































Noninterest-bearing deposits





$





533,220













$





575,357













$





416,704













(7.3) %









28.0





%









Interest-bearing deposits









1,892,411

















1,835,940

















1,693,094













3.1





%









11.8





%









Total deposits





$





2,425,631













$





2,411,297













$





2,109,798













0.6





%









15.0





%





















































Uninsured deposits





$





760,379













$





760,141













$





610,122













—





%









24.6





%









Uninsured deposits to total deposits and accrued interest on deposits









31.33





%













31.50





%













28.92





%

























Noninterest deposits to total deposits









21.98





%













23.86





%













19.75





%





































































Total deposits were $2.4 billion at March 31, 2025, $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.1 billion at March 31, 2024. The $14.3 million increase in total deposits in the first quarter was primarily due to an increase of $56.5 million in interest-bearing deposits, which includes a $12.5 million increase in brokered deposits, partially offset by a $42.1 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits. Total brokered deposits were $162.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $150.0 million at December 31, 2024.











Capital





























March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













Company













Bank













Company













Bank













Company













Bank



























































Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets





9.14





%









11.99





%









8.67





%









11.45





%









8.79





%









11.67





%









Risk-based capital ratios:





















































Common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio





10.18





%









13.35





%









9.84





%









12.99





%









9.39





%









12.47





%









Tier 1 capital ratio





10.18





%









13.35





%









9.84





%









12.99





%









9.39





%









12.47





%









Total capital ratio





15.06





%









14.55





%









14.73





%









14.18





%









14.42





%









13.63





%





























































As of March 31, 2025, total stockholders’ equity was $290.2 million, up from $279.9 million at December 31, 2024. The increase of $10.3 million was substantially due to earnings growth.











About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.











Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.











Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry and the pending Merger. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.





These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about our acquisition of Century Bank of Georgia, business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.











Contact Information



































Lynn Joyce

















Margaret Boyce









(205) 820-8065

















(310) 622-8247









ljoyce@ssbank.bank

















ssbankir@finprofiles.com































SELECT FINANCIAL DATA













(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)













































Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025













December 31,









2024













March 31, 2024







































Results of Operations

































Interest income





$





43,164













$





44,977













$





38,736













Interest expense









18,285

















19,927

















17,897













Net interest income









24,879

















25,050

















20,839













Provision for credit losses









775

















72

















1,236













Net interest income after provision









24,104

















24,978

















19,603













Noninterest income









1,653

















2,990

















1,268













Noninterest expense









12,306

















13,074

















10,375













Income tax expense









3,100

















3,696

















2,377













Net income





$





10,351













$





11,198













$





8,119













Core net income



(1)







$





10,334













$





10,484













$





8,128













































Share and Per Share Data

































Shares issued and outstanding









9,922,180

















9,889,260

















8,894,794













Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Basic









9,979,120

















9,940,221

















8,913,477













Diluted









10,072,329

















10,061,735

















9,043,122













Earnings per share:





























Basic





$





1.04













$





1.13













$





0.91













Diluted









1.03

















1.11

















0.90













Core - diluted



(1)











1.03

















1.04

















0.90













Book value per share









29.25

















28.30

















25.06













Tangible book value per share



(1)











25.04

















24.04

















23.07













Cash dividends per common share









0.09

















0.09

















0.09













































Performance and Financial Ratios

































ROAA









1.48





%













1.55





%













1.33





%









ROAE









14.67





%













16.13





%













14.87





%









Core ROAA



(1)











1.47





%













1.45





%













1.34





%









ROATCE



(1)











17.19





%













18.87





%













16.17





%









Core ROATCE



(1)











17.16





%













17.67





%













16.19





%









NIM









3.75





%













3.66





%













3.59





%









NIM - FTE



(1)











3.76





%













3.67





%













3.60





%









Net interest spread









2.76





%













2.64





%













2.63





%









Yield on loans









6.93





%













7.03





%













7.06





%









Yield on interest-earning assets









6.51





%













6.57





%













6.67





%









Cost of interest-bearing liabilities









3.75





%













3.93





%













4.04





%









Cost of funds



(2)











2.93





%













3.09





%













3.27





%









Cost of interest-bearing deposits









3.64





%













3.83





%













3.92





%









Cost of total deposits









2.80





%













2.96





%













3.12





%









Noninterest deposits to total deposits









21.98





%













23.86





%













19.75





%









Core deposits to total deposits









87.75





%













87.90





%













81.45





%









Uninsured deposits to total deposits and accrued interest on deposits









31.33





%













31.50





%













28.92





%









Total loans to total deposits









93.17





%













92.34





%













93.14





%









Efficiency ratio









46.42





%













46.67





%













46.90





%









Core efficiency ratio



(1)











46.42





%













47.78





%













46.90





%







































(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.









(2) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.













SELECT FINANCIAL DATA













(Dollars in thousands)













































Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025













December 31,









2024













March 31, 2024







































Financial Condition (ending)

































Total loans





$





2,260,036













$





2,226,569













$





1,965,149













Total securities









218,544

















216,481

















197,006













Total assets









2,851,145

















2,848,254

















2,510,975













Total noninterest bearing deposits









533,220

















575,357

















416,704













Total core deposits



(1)











2,128,422

















2,119,491

















1,718,333













Total deposits









2,425,631

















2,411,297

















2,109,798













Total borrowings









111,382

















131,224

















146,773













Total liabilities









2,560,961

















2,568,365

















2,288,094













Total shareholders’ equity









290,184

















279,889

















222,881













































Financial Condition (average)

































Total loans





$





2,235,194













$





2,205,892













$





1,916,288













Total securities









228,396

















228,213

















208,954













Total other interest-earning assets









227,124

















288,802

















211,127













Total interest-bearing assets









2,690,714

















2,722,907

















2,336,369













Total assets









2,841,513

















2,875,981

















2,447,278













Total noninterest-bearing deposits









552,746

















552,898

















416,141













Total interest-bearing deposits









1,861,387

















1,893,906

















1,633,307













Total deposits









2,414,133

















2,446,804

















2,049,448













Total borrowings









113,728

















121,356

















148,771













Total interest-bearing liabilities









1,975,115

















2,015,262

















1,782,078













Total shareholders’ equity









286,126

















276,250

















219,622













































Asset Quality

































Nonperforming loans





$





7,175













$





6,533













$





3,446













Other real estate owned (“OREO”)





$





—













$





—













$





33













Nonperforming assets (“NPA”)





$





7,175













$





6,533













$





3,479













Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



(2)











0.04





%









(0.04)%













0.10





%









Provision for credit losses to average loans



(2)











0.14





%













0.01





%













0.26





%









ACL to loans









1.28





%













1.27





%













1.28





%









ACL to gross loans









1.27





%













1.27





%













1.28





%









ACL to NPL









402.45





%













433.77





%













729.66





%









NPL to loans









0.32





%













0.29





%













0.18





%









NPL to gross loans









0.32





%













0.29





%













0.17





%









NPA to gross loans and OREO









0.32





%













0.29





%













0.18





%









NPA to total assets









0.25





%













0.23





%













0.14





%









































Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios

































Total shareholders’ equity to total assets









10.18





%













9.83





%













8.88





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(3)











8.84





%













8.47





%













8.23





%









Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets









9.14





%













8.67





%













8.79





%









Risk-based capital ratios:





























CET1 capital ratio









10.18





%













9.84





%













9.39





%









Tier 1 capital ratio









10.18





%













9.84





%













9.39





%









Total capital ratio









15.06





%













14.73





%













14.42





%







































(1) We define core deposits as total deposits excluding brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.









(2) Ratio is annualized.









(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION













(Dollars in thousands)













































March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













(Unaudited)













(Audited)













(Unaudited)







































Assets

































Cash and due from banks





$





25,555













$





27,321













$





20,470













Interest-bearing deposits in banks









127,430

















153,833

















129,917













Federal funds sold









76,390

















79,080

















86,736













Total cash and cash equivalents









229,375

















260,234

















237,123









































Securities available for sale, at fair value









198,938

















196,870

















177,379













Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost









19,606

















19,611

















19,627













Other equity securities, at fair value









2,754

















3,697

















3,638













Restricted equity securities, at cost









4,408

















4,441

















5,108













Loans held for sale









1,236

















404

















425









































Loans, net of unearned income









2,260,036

















2,226,569

















1,965,149













Less allowance for credit losses









28,876

















28,338

















25,144













Loans, net









2,231,160

















2,198,231

















1,940,005









































Premises and equipment, net









31,728

















32,048

















26,262













Accrued interest receivable









10,432

















10,111

















9,561













Bank owned life insurance









39,698

















39,431

















30,075













Annuities









16,794

















16,772

















15,939













Foreclosed assets









—

















—

















33













Goodwill









33,176

















33,176

















16,862













Core deposit intangible









8,539

















8,939

















817













Other assets









23,301

















24,289

















28,121











































Total assets







$





2,851,145













$





2,848,254













$





2,510,975













































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

































Liabilities:





























Deposits:





























Noninterest-bearing





$





533,220













$





575,357













$





416,704













Interest-bearing









1,892,411

















1,835,940

















1,693,094













Total deposits









2,425,631

















2,411,297

















2,109,798









































Other borrowings









—

















17,979

















7,997













FHLB advances









20,000

















22,000

















52,000













Subordinated notes









91,382

















91,245

















86,776













Accrued interest payable









1,585

















2,172

















1,805













Other liabilities









22,363

















23,672

















29,718











































Total liabilities











2,560,961

















2,568,365

















2,288,094









































Stockholders' equity:





























Common stock









49,986

















49,821

















44,746













Capital surplus









107,480

















106,637

















79,282













Retained earnings









143,530

















134,075

















109,838













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(7,503





)













(7,936





)













(8,401





)









Unvested restricted stock









(1,168





)













(567





)













(1,030





)









Vested restricted stock units









(2,141





)













(2,141





)













(1,554





)







































Total stockholders' equity











290,184

















279,889

















222,881











































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity







$





2,851,145













$





2,848,254













$





2,510,975



























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













































Three Months Ended













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













Interest income:































Loans, including fees





$





38,202













$





38,972









$





33,628













Taxable securities









2,239

















2,237













1,981













Nontaxable securities









247

















248













229













Other interest and dividends









2,476

















3,520













2,898















Total interest income











43,164

















44,977













38,736











































Interest expense:































Deposits









16,689

















18,223













15,906













Other borrowings









1,596

















1,704













1,991















Total interest expense











18,285

















19,927













17,897











































Net interest income











24,879

















25,050













20,839















Provision for credit losses











775

















72













1,236















Net interest income after provision for credit losses











24,104

















24,978













19,603











































Noninterest income:































Service charges on deposit accounts









564

















565













463













Swap (expenses) fees









(3





)













17













15













SBA/USDA fees









40

















89













64













Mortgage origination fees









80

















55













96













Net gain (loss) on securities









23

















25













(12





)









Employee retention credit









—

















1,154













—













Other operating income









949

















1,085













642















Total noninterest income











1,653

















2,990













1,268











































Noninterest expenses:































Salaries and employee benefits









6,924

















7,002













6,231













Equipment and occupancy expenses









828

















851













689













Data processing fees









909

















960













643













Regulatory assessments









429

















441













360













Professional fees related to ERC









—

















236













—













Other operating expenses









3,216

















3,584













2,452















Total noninterest expenses











12,306

















13,074













10,375











































Income before income taxes











13,451

















14,894













10,496









































Income tax expense









3,100

















3,696













2,377











































Net income







$





10,351













$





11,198









$





8,119











































Basic earnings per share







$





1.04













$





1.13









$





0.91











































Diluted earnings per share







$





1.03













$





1.11









$





0.90



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN













(Dollars in thousands)





























































































Three Months Ended













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024











Average





Balance









Interest









Yield/Rate









Average





Balance









Interest









Yield/Rate









Average





Balance









Interest









Yield/Rate











Assets:















































































Interest-earning assets:













































































Loans, net of unearned income



(1)







$





2,235,194













$





38,202









6.93





%









$





2,205,892













$





38,972









7.03





%









$





1,916,288













$





33,628









7.06





%









Taxable securities









181,788

















2,239









4.99





%













181,456

















2,237









4.90





%













163,586

















1,981









4.87





%









Nontaxable securities









46,608

















247









2.15





%













46,757

















248









2.11





%













45,368

















229









2.03





%









Other interest-earnings assets









227,124

















2,476









4.42





%













288,802

















3,520









4.85





%













211,127

















2,898









5.52





%









Total interest-earning assets





$





2,690,714













$





43,164









6.51





%









$





2,722,907













$





44,977









6.57





%









$





2,336,369













$





38,736









6.67





%









Allowance for credit losses









(28,430





)





























(28,280





)





























(24,313





)

























Noninterest-earning assets









179,229

































181,354

































135,222





























Total Assets





$





2,841,513





























$





2,875,981





























$





2,447,278











































































































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:













































































Interest-bearing transaction accounts









95,573

















20









0.09





%













94,039

















27









0.12





%













85,858

















26









0.12





%









Savings and money market accounts









1,120,998

















9,765









3.53





%













1,112,679

















10,279









3.68





%













902,361

















8,804









3.92





%









Time deposits









644,816

















6,904









4.34





%













687,188

















7,917









4.58





%













645,088

















7,076









4.41





%









FHLB advances









20,644

















275









5.40





%













22,000

















300









5.42





%













53,121

















655









4.96





%









Other borrowings









93,084

















1,321









5.76





%













99,356

















1,404









5.63





%













95,650

















1,336









5.62





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities





$





1,975,115













$





18,285









3.75





%









$





2,015,262













$





19,927









3.93





%









$





1,782,078













$





17,897









4.04





%





















































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













































































Noninterest-bearing deposits





$





552,746





























$





552,898





























$





416,141





























Other liabilities









27,526

































31,571

































29,437





























Total noninterest-bearing liabilities





$





580,272





























$





584,469





























$





445,578





























Stockholders’ Equity









286,126

































276,250

































219,622





























Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





$





2,841,513





























$





2,875,981





























$





2,447,278









































































































Net interest income













$





24,879

























$





25,050

























$





20,839

















Net interest spread



(2)























2.76





%

























2.64





%

























2.63





%









Net interest margin



(3)























3.75





%

























3.66





%

























3.59





%









Net interest margin - FTE



(4)(5)























3.76





%

























3.67





%

























3.60





%









Cost of funds



(6)























2.93





%

























3.09





%

























3.27





%









Cost of interest-bearing deposits





















3.64





%

























3.83





%

























3.92





%









Cost of total deposits





















2.80





%

























2.96





%

























3.12





%











(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.









(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.









(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.









(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.









(5) Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.









(6) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.













LOAN COMPOSITION













(Dollars in thousands)





































































March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













Amount













% of gross













Amount













% of gross













Amount













% of gross



























































Real estate mortgages:





















































Construction and development





$





247,264













10.9





%









$





238,603













10.7





%









$





252,934













12.8





%









Residential









317,994













14.0





%













315,083













14.1





%













238,702













12.1





%









Commercial









1,356,064













59.8





%













1,350,091













60.4





%













1,182,634













60.0





%









Commercial and industrial









333,831













14.8





%













317,887













14.3





%













288,701













14.7





%









Consumer and other









11,587













0.5





%













11,580













0.5





%













8,425













0.4





%









Gross loans









2,266,740













100.0





%













2,233,244













100.0





%













1,971,396













100.0





%









Unearned income









(6,704





)





















(6,675





)





















(6,247





)

















Loans, net of unearned income









2,260,036

























2,226,569

























1,965,149





















Allowance for credit losses









(28,876





)





















(28,338





)





















(25,144





)

















Loans, net





$





2,231,160





















$





2,198,231





















$





1,940,005



































DEPOSIT COMPOSITION













(Dollars in thousands)





































































March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













Amount













% of total













Amount













% of total













Amount













% of total















































































































Noninterest-bearing transaction





$





533,220









22.0





%









$





575,357









23.8





%









$





416,704









19.7





%









Interest-bearing transaction









1,183,984









48.8





%













1,128,959









46.8





%













974,079









46.2





%









Savings









54,795









2.3





%













52,472









2.2





%













33,909









1.6





%









Time deposits, $250,000 and under









518,958









21.4





%













512,717









21.3





%













584,658









27.7





%









Time deposits, over $250,000









134,674









5.5





%













141,792









5.9





%













100,448









4.8





%









Total deposits





$





2,425,631









100.0





%









$





2,411,297









100.0





%









$





2,109,798









100.0





%























Nonperfoming Assets













(Dollars in thousands)













































March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024



























































Nonaccrual loans





$





7,175













$





6,434













$





3,446













Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest









—

















99

















—













Total nonperforming loans









7,175

















6,533

















3,446













OREO









—

















—

















33













Total nonperforming assets





$





7,175













$





6,533













$





3,479









































Financial difficulty modification loans– nonaccrual



(1)











543

















600

















675













Financial difficulty modification loans – accruing









1,029

















1,055

















1,283













Financial difficulty modification loans





$





1,572













$





1,655













$





1,958









































Allowance for credit losses





$





28,876













$





28,338













$





25,144













Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period





$





2,260,036













$





2,226,569













$





1,965,149













Gross loans outstanding at the end of period





$





2,266,740













$





2,233,244













$





1,971,396













Total assets





$





2,851,145













$





2,848,254













$





2,510,975













Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans









402.45





%













433.77





%













729.66





%









Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income









0.32





%













0.29





%













0.18





%









Nonperforming loans to gross loans









0.32





%













0.29





%













0.17





%









Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO









0.32





%













0.29





%













0.18





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.25





%













0.23





%













0.14





%





































Nonaccrual loans by category:





























Real estate mortgages:





























Construction & Development





$





403













$





415













$





—













Residential Mortgages









758

















559

















246













Commercial Real Estate Mortgages









2,694

















2,097

















2,422













Commercial & Industrial









3,320

















3,363

















778













Consumer and other









—

















—

















—













Total





$





7,175













$





6,434













$





3,446















(1) Financial difficulty modification loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.













Allowance for Credit Losses













(Dollars in thousands)













































Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025













December 31,









2024













March 31, 2024



































Average loans, net of unearned income





$





2,235,194













$





2,205,892













$





1,916,288













Loans, net of unearned income









2,260,036

















2,226,569

















1,965,149













Gross loans









2,266,740

















2,233,244

















1,971,396













Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period









28,338

















28,061

















24,378













Charge-offs:





























Construction and development









—

















—

















—













Residential









—

















—

















11













Commercial









—

















—

















27













Commercial and industrial









331

















—

















442













Consumer and other









2

















—

















15













Total charge-offs









333

















—

















495













Recoveries:





























Construction and development









—

















—

















—













Residential









6

















7

















8













Commercial









—

















—

















—













Commercial and industrial









89

















196

















16













Consumer and other









1

















2

















1













Total recoveries









96

















205

















25













Net charge-offs (recoveries)





$





237













$





(205





)









$





470









































Provision for credit losses





$





775













$





72













$





1,236













Balance at end of the period





$





28,876













$





28,338













$





25,144









































Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments at beginning of the period





$





1,405













$





1,405













$





1,239













Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments









—

















—

















49













Balance at the end of the period





$





1,405













$





1,405













$





1,288









































Allowance to loans, net of unearned income









1.28





%













1.27





%













1.28





%









Allowance to gross loans









1.27





%













1.27





%













1.28





%









Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net of unearned income



(1)











0.04





%









(0.04) %













0.10





%









Provision for credit losses to average loans, net of unearned income



(1)











0.14





%













0.01





%













0.26





%









(1) Ratio is annualized.











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures











In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.





The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures













(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts













































Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025













December 31,









2024













March 31, 2024



































Net income





$





10,351













$





11,198













$





8,119













Add: Professional fees related to ERC









—

















236

















—













Add: Net OREO gains









—

















3

















—













Less: Employee retention related revenue









—

















1,154

















—













Less: Net gain (loss) on securities









23

















25

















(12





)









Less: Tax effect









(6





)













(226





)













3

















Core net income













$













10,334





















$













10,484





















$













8,128

















Average assets





$





2,841,513













$





2,875,981













$





2,447,278

















Core return on average assets

















1.47













%





















1.45













%





















1.34













%









































Net income





$





10,351













$





11,198













$





8,119













Add: Professional fees related to ERC









—

















236

















—













Add: Net OREO gains









—

















3

















—













Add: Provision for credit losses









775

















72

















1,236













Less: Employee retention related revenue









—

















1,154

















—













Less: Net gain (loss) on securities









23

















25

















(12





)









Add: Income taxes









3,100

















3,696

















2,377

















Pretax pre-provision core net income













$













14,203





















$













14,026





















$













11,744

















Average assets





$





2,841,513













$





2,875,981













$





2,447,278

















Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets

















2.03













%





















1.94













%





















1.93













%









































Net interest income





$





24,879













$





25,050













$





20,839













Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments



(1)











62

















66

















73

















Net interest income - FTE













$













24,941





















$













25,116





















$













20,912













































Net interest margin









3.75





%













3.66





%













3.59





%









Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments



(1)











0.01





%













0.01





%













0.01





%













Net interest margin - FTE

















3.76













%





















3.67













%





















3.60













%









































Total stockholders' equity





$





290,184













$





279,889













$





222,881













Less: Intangible assets









41,715

















42,115

















17,679

















Tangible common equity













$













248,469





















$













237,774





















$













205,202













































(1) Assumes a 24.0% tax rate.



















































































































































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures













(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts













































Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025













December 31,









2024













March 31, 2024



































Core net income





$





10,334













$





10,484













$





8,128













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









10,072,329

















10,061,735

















9,043,122

















Diluted core earnings per share













$













1.03





















$













1.04





















$













0.90













































Common shares outstanding at year or period end









9,922,180

















9,889,260

















8,894,794

















Tangible book value per share













$













25.04





















$













24.04





















$













23.07













































Total assets at end of period





$





2,851,145













$





2,848,254













$





2,510,975













Less: Intangible assets









41,715

















42,115

















17,679













Adjusted assets at end of period





$





2,809,430













$





2,806,139













$





2,493,296

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets

















8.84













%





















8.47













%





















8.23













%









































Total average shareholders equity





$





286,126













$





276,250













$





219,622













Less: Average intangible assets









41,957

















40,177

















17,730













Average tangible common equity





$





244,169













$





236,073













$





201,892













Net income to common shareholders





$





10,351













$





11,198













$





8,119

















Return on average tangible common equity

















17.19













%





















18.87













%





















16.17













%













Average tangible common equity





$





244,169













$





236,073













$





201,892













Core net income





$





10,334













$





10,484













$





8,128

















Core return on average tangible common equity

















17.16













%





















17.67













%





















16.19













%









































Net interest income





$





24,879













$





25,050













$





20,839













Add: Noninterest income









1,653

















2,990

















1,268













Less: Employee retention related revenue









—

















1,154

















—













Less: Net gain (loss) on securities









23

















25

















(12





)









Operating revenue





$





26,509













$





26,861













$





22,119









































Expenses:





























Total noninterest expense





$





12,306













$





13,074













$





10,375













Less: Professional fees related to ERC









—

















236

















—













Less: Net OREO gains









—

















3

















—













Adjusted noninterest expenses





$





12,306













$





12,835













$





10,375

















Core efficiency ratio

















46.42













%





















47.78













%





















46.90













%











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.