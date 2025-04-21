Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Performance and Operational Highlights

Southern States Bancshares reported Q1 2025 net income of $10.4 million, with increases in loans and deposits.
Quiver AI Summary
Southern States Bancshares, Inc. reported a net income of $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, or $1.03 per diluted share, representing a slight decline from the previous quarter but an increase from the same quarter last year. Core net income also remained steady at $10.3 million, with a net interest income of $24.9 million, down marginally from the prior quarter but up significantly year-over-year. The company's net interest margin improved to 3.75%, reflecting a decrease in interest rates for deposits, contributing to stronger loan growth of 6.1% annualized and a 2.4% increase in deposits during the quarter. However, noninterest income saw a sharp decline compared to the previous quarter due to the absence of one-time earnings from the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) program. Total loans rose to $2.3 billion, highlighting organic growth and contributions from a recent acquisition, while nonperforming loans increased slightly to 0.32% of gross loans. Looking ahead, the company announced plans to merge with FB Financial Corporation, which is expected to enhance service capabilities and customer experiences across its operational regions.
Potential Positives
- Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $10.4 million, up significantly from $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, showing substantial year-over-year growth.
- Return on average stockholders’ equity (ROAE) of 14.67% and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) of 17.19% demonstrate strong profitability metrics.
- Linked-quarter loans grew by 6.1% annualized, indicating positive growth in the lending portfolio.
- Efficiency ratio improved to 46.42%, reflecting better operational performance and cost management compared to previous quarters.
Potential Negatives
- Net income decreased to $10.4 million from $11.2 million in the prior quarter, indicating a decline in profitability.
- Noninterest income dropped significantly by 44.7% compared to the previous quarter, raising concerns about revenue diversification and operational performance.
- The increase in nonperforming loans from $6.5 million to $7.2 million reflects deteriorating asset quality, signaling potential risks in loan performance and credit management.
FAQ
What was Southern States Bancshares' net income for Q1 2025?
Southern States Bancshares reported a net income of $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2025.
How did the net interest margin change in Q1 2025?
The net interest margin increased to 3.75%, up 9 basis points from the prior quarter.
What growth did Southern States Bancshares see in loans?
Loans grew 6.1% annualized in the linked quarter for Q1 2025.
How did noninterest income change in Q1 2025?
Noninterest income decreased by 44.7% from the fourth quarter of 2024.
What impact did the Century Bank acquisition have?
The acquisition of Century Bank contributed positively to loan growth and increased noninterest income.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$SSBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $SSBK stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 38,307 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,276,006
- MARIETTA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 29,325 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $976,815
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 29,266 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $974,850
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 25,261 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $841,443
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 21,400 shares (-3.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $712,834
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC added 20,143 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $670,963
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 13,925 shares (+23.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $463,841
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
First Quarter 2025 Performance and Operational Highlights
Net income of
$10.4
million, or
$1.03
per diluted share
Core net income
(1)
of
$10.3
million, or
$1.03
per diluted share
(1)
Pretax pre-provision core net income
(1)
of
$14.2
million
Net interest income of $
24.9
million,
a decrease
of $
171,000
from the prior quarter
Net interest margin (“NIM”) of
3.75%
,
up
9
basis points from the prior quarter
Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of
1.48%
; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of
14.67%
; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)
(1)
of
17.19%
Core ROAA
(1)
of
1.47%
; and core ROATCE
(1)
of
17.16%
Efficiency ratio of
46.42%
Linked-quarter loa
ns grew
6.1%
annualized
Linked-quarter deposits grew
2.4%
annualized
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
ANNISTON, Ala., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $10.4 million, or $1.03 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $11.2 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024. The Company reported core net income of $10.3 million, or $1.03 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025. This compares to core net income of $10.5 million, or $1.04 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and core net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).
As previously disclosed on March 31, 2024, FB Financial Corporation, the parent company of FirstBank, and Southern States, jointly announced their entry into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern States will be merged with and into FB Financial (the “Merger”).
CEO Commentary
Mark Chambers, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “In the first quarter, we reported net income of $10.4 million and diluted EPS of $1.03, which was supported by a 9 basis point improvement in net interest margin and lower noninterest expense. We're particularly encouraged by the continued improvement in our deposit costs and the exceptionally low level of non-performing loans, which reflects our prudent credit culture and strong risk management."
“We are embarking on an exciting new chapter for our bank, our customers, our employees and the communities we proudly serve. Joining forces with Nashville-based FB Financial, which has $13 billion in total assets and operates as FirstBank, is an ideal combination. We are culturally aligned in our customer-centric philosophy. We are geographically committed to serving vibrant communities in the South, which now includes Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and Georgia. This merger allows us to expand our capabilities, enhance the customer experience, and continue delivering the trusted, relationship-based banking our clients have come to expect. While our name may change, our commitment to our customers and communities remains stronger than ever.”
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Three Months Ended
% Change
March 31, 2025
vs.
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average interest-earning assets
$
2,690,714
$
2,722,907
$
2,336,369
(1.2) %
15.2
%
Net interest income
$
24,879
$
25,050
$
20,839
(0.7) %
19.4
%
Net interest margin
3.75
%
3.66
%
3.59
%
9 bps
16 bps
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $24.9 million, a decrease of 0.7% from $25.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a lower yield on interest-earning assets resulting from lower interest rates on loans and a reduction in other interest-earning assets earning lower interest rates, which was significantly offset by a lower cost of interest-bearing deposits primarily resulting from lower interest rates.
Relative to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $4.0 million, or 19.4%. The increase was mainly driven by significant organic growth, coupled with the acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024.
Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.75%, compared to 3.66% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a reduction in earning assets, coupled with cost savings attributed to calls and repayments at maturity on higher-cost brokered deposits.
Relative to the first quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased from 3.59% to 3.75%. The increase in the margin was primarily the result of a decrease in interest rates paid on interest-bearing deposits. The acquisition of Century Bank resulted in a positive impact to the net interest margin, helping to reduce the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
Noninterest Income
Three Months Ended
% Change
March 31, 2025
vs.
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
564
$
565
$
463
(0.2) %
21.8
%
Swap (expenses) fees
(3
)
17
15
(117.6) %
(120.0) %
SBA/USDA fees
40
89
64
(55.1) %
(37.5) %
Mortgage origination fees
80
55
96
45.5 %
(16.7) %
Net gain (loss) on securities
23
25
(12
)
(8.0) %
291.7
%
Employee retention credit (“ERC”)
—
1,154
—
N/A
N/A
Other operating income
949
1,085
642
(12.5) %
47.8
%
Total noninterest income
$
1,653
$
2,990
$
1,268
(44.7) %
30.4
%
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.7 million, a decrease of 44.7% from $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company applied for the Voluntary Disclosure Program (“VDP”) associated with the ERC program during the third quarter of 2023 and received approval during the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included $1.2 million in ERC as a participant in the program.
Relative to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased 30.4% from $1.3 million. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 contributed to additional noninterest income during the first quarter of 2025.
Noninterest Expense
Three Months Ended
% Change
March 31, 2025
vs.
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits
$
6,924
$
7,002
$
6,231
(1.1) %
11.1
%
Equipment and occupancy expenses
828
851
689
(2.7) %
20.2
%
Data processing fees
909
960
643
(5.3) %
41.4
%
Regulatory assessments
429
441
360
(2.7) %
19.2
%
Professional fees related to ERC
—
236
—
N/A
N/A
Other operating expenses
3,216
3,584
2,452
(10.3) %
31.2
%
Total noninterest expenses
$
12,306
$
13,074
$
10,375
(5.9) %
18.6
%
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $12.3 million, a decrease of 5.9% from $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included professional fees paid to a third party related to ERC, as well as additional expenses related to a nonperforming loan that is in collection, legal fees and fraud/forgery losses, compared to the first quarter of 2025.
Relative to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense increased 18.6% from $10.4 million. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 contributed to additional noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2025.
Loans and Credit Quality
Three Months Ended
% Change
March 31, 2025
vs.
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Gross loans
$
2,266,740
$
2,233,244
$
1,971,396
1.5
%
15.0
%
Unearned income
(6,704
)
(6,675
)
(6,247
)
0.4
%
7.3
%
Loans, net of unearned income (“Loans”)
2,260,036
2,226,569
1,965,149
1.5
%
15.0
%
Average loans, net of unearned (“Average loans”)
$
2,235,194
$
2,205,892
$
1,916,288
1.3
%
16.6
%
Nonperforming loans (“NPL”)
$
7,175
$
6,533
$
3,446
9.8
%
108.2
%
Provision for credit losses
$
775
$
72
$
1,236
976.4
%
(37.3) %
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”)
$
28,876
$
28,338
$
25,144
1.9
%
14.8
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
237
$
(205
)
$
470
215.6
%
(49.6) %
NPL to gross loans
0.32
%
0.29
%
0.17
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
(1)
0.04
%
(0.04) %
0.10
%
ACL to loans
1.28
%
1.27
%
1.28
%
(1) Ratio is annualized.
Loans, net of unearned income, were $2.3 billion at March 31, 2025, up $33.5 million from December 31, 2024 and up $294.9 million from March 31, 2024. The linked-quarter increase in loans was attributable to new business growth across our footprint. The year-over-year increase in loans was primarily attributable the new business growth across our footprint, coupled with the acquisition of Century Bank, which resulted in additional loans of $134.0 million at March 31, 2025.
Nonperforming loans totaled $7.2 million, or 0.32% of gross loans, at March 31, 2025, compared with $6.5 million, or 0.29% of gross loans, at December 31, 2024, and $3.4 million, or 0.17% of gross loans, at March 31, 2024. The $642,000 net increase in nonperforming loans in the first quarter was primarily attributable to one significant commercial real estate loan being placed on nonaccrual status. The $3.7 million net increase in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to one significant commercial and industrial loan and the aforementioned commercial real estate loan being placed on nonaccrual status. These increases were partially offset by a commercial and industrial loan that was charged-off.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $775,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $72,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Provision in the first quarter of 2025 was based on loan growth, qualitative economic factors and individually analyzed loans.
Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 were $237,000, or 0.04% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $205,000, or (0.04)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $470,000, or 0.10% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2024. The net charge-offs recorded during the first quarter of 2025 were substantially related to a commercial and industrial loan. The net recoveries received in the fourth quarter of 2024 were primarily related to a pool of consumer loans charged-off in the third quarter of 2024. The net charge-offs recorded during the first quarter of 2024 were substantially related to a partial charge-off of the aforementioned pool of consumer loans.
The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.28% of total loans and 402.45% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025, compared with 1.27% of total loans and 433.77% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.4 million at March 31, 2025.
Deposits
Three Months Ended
% Change
March 31, 2025
vs.
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
533,220
$
575,357
$
416,704
(7.3) %
28.0
%
Interest-bearing deposits
1,892,411
1,835,940
1,693,094
3.1
%
11.8
%
Total deposits
$
2,425,631
$
2,411,297
$
2,109,798
0.6
%
15.0
%
Uninsured deposits
$
760,379
$
760,141
$
610,122
—
%
24.6
%
Uninsured deposits to total deposits and accrued interest on deposits
31.33
%
31.50
%
28.92
%
Noninterest deposits to total deposits
21.98
%
23.86
%
19.75
%
Total deposits were $2.4 billion at March 31, 2025, $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.1 billion at March 31, 2024. The $14.3 million increase in total deposits in the first quarter was primarily due to an increase of $56.5 million in interest-bearing deposits, which includes a $12.5 million increase in brokered deposits, partially offset by a $42.1 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits. Total brokered deposits were $162.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $150.0 million at December 31, 2024.
Capital
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
Company
Bank
Company
Bank
Company
Bank
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets
9.14
%
11.99
%
8.67
%
11.45
%
8.79
%
11.67
%
Risk-based capital ratios:
Common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio
10.18
%
13.35
%
9.84
%
12.99
%
9.39
%
12.47
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
10.18
%
13.35
%
9.84
%
12.99
%
9.39
%
12.47
%
Total capital ratio
15.06
%
14.55
%
14.73
%
14.18
%
14.42
%
13.63
%
As of March 31, 2025, total stockholders’ equity was $290.2 million, up from $279.9 million at December 31, 2024. The increase of $10.3 million was substantially due to earnings growth.
About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry and the pending Merger. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about our acquisition of Century Bank of Georgia, business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.
Contact Information
Lynn Joyce
Margaret Boyce
(205) 820-8065
(310) 622-8247
ljoyce@ssbank.bank
ssbankir@finprofiles.com
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31,
2024
March 31, 2024
Results of Operations
Interest income
$
43,164
$
44,977
$
38,736
Interest expense
18,285
19,927
17,897
Net interest income
24,879
25,050
20,839
Provision for credit losses
775
72
1,236
Net interest income after provision
24,104
24,978
19,603
Noninterest income
1,653
2,990
1,268
Noninterest expense
12,306
13,074
10,375
Income tax expense
3,100
3,696
2,377
Net income
$
10,351
$
11,198
$
8,119
Core net income
(1)
$
10,334
$
10,484
$
8,128
Share and Per Share Data
Shares issued and outstanding
9,922,180
9,889,260
8,894,794
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
9,979,120
9,940,221
8,913,477
Diluted
10,072,329
10,061,735
9,043,122
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.04
$
1.13
$
0.91
Diluted
1.03
1.11
0.90
Core - diluted
(1)
1.03
1.04
0.90
Book value per share
29.25
28.30
25.06
Tangible book value per share
(1)
25.04
24.04
23.07
Cash dividends per common share
0.09
0.09
0.09
Performance and Financial Ratios
ROAA
1.48
%
1.55
%
1.33
%
ROAE
14.67
%
16.13
%
14.87
%
Core ROAA
(1)
1.47
%
1.45
%
1.34
%
ROATCE
(1)
17.19
%
18.87
%
16.17
%
Core ROATCE
(1)
17.16
%
17.67
%
16.19
%
NIM
3.75
%
3.66
%
3.59
%
NIM - FTE
(1)
3.76
%
3.67
%
3.60
%
Net interest spread
2.76
%
2.64
%
2.63
%
Yield on loans
6.93
%
7.03
%
7.06
%
Yield on interest-earning assets
6.51
%
6.57
%
6.67
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
3.75
%
3.93
%
4.04
%
Cost of funds
(2)
2.93
%
3.09
%
3.27
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
3.64
%
3.83
%
3.92
%
Cost of total deposits
2.80
%
2.96
%
3.12
%
Noninterest deposits to total deposits
21.98
%
23.86
%
19.75
%
Core deposits to total deposits
87.75
%
87.90
%
81.45
%
Uninsured deposits to total deposits and accrued interest on deposits
31.33
%
31.50
%
28.92
%
Total loans to total deposits
93.17
%
92.34
%
93.14
%
Efficiency ratio
46.42
%
46.67
%
46.90
%
Core efficiency ratio
(1)
46.42
%
47.78
%
46.90
%
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31,
2024
March 31, 2024
Financial Condition (ending)
Total loans
$
2,260,036
$
2,226,569
$
1,965,149
Total securities
218,544
216,481
197,006
Total assets
2,851,145
2,848,254
2,510,975
Total noninterest bearing deposits
533,220
575,357
416,704
Total core deposits
(1)
2,128,422
2,119,491
1,718,333
Total deposits
2,425,631
2,411,297
2,109,798
Total borrowings
111,382
131,224
146,773
Total liabilities
2,560,961
2,568,365
2,288,094
Total shareholders’ equity
290,184
279,889
222,881
Financial Condition (average)
Total loans
$
2,235,194
$
2,205,892
$
1,916,288
Total securities
228,396
228,213
208,954
Total other interest-earning assets
227,124
288,802
211,127
Total interest-bearing assets
2,690,714
2,722,907
2,336,369
Total assets
2,841,513
2,875,981
2,447,278
Total noninterest-bearing deposits
552,746
552,898
416,141
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,861,387
1,893,906
1,633,307
Total deposits
2,414,133
2,446,804
2,049,448
Total borrowings
113,728
121,356
148,771
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,975,115
2,015,262
1,782,078
Total shareholders’ equity
286,126
276,250
219,622
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans
$
7,175
$
6,533
$
3,446
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)
$
—
$
—
$
33
Nonperforming assets (“NPA”)
$
7,175
$
6,533
$
3,479
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
(2)
0.04
%
(0.04)%
0.10
%
Provision for credit losses to average loans
(2)
0.14
%
0.01
%
0.26
%
ACL to loans
1.28
%
1.27
%
1.28
%
ACL to gross loans
1.27
%
1.27
%
1.28
%
ACL to NPL
402.45
%
433.77
%
729.66
%
NPL to loans
0.32
%
0.29
%
0.18
%
NPL to gross loans
0.32
%
0.29
%
0.17
%
NPA to gross loans and OREO
0.32
%
0.29
%
0.18
%
NPA to total assets
0.25
%
0.23
%
0.14
%
Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets
10.18
%
9.83
%
8.88
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
(3)
8.84
%
8.47
%
8.23
%
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets
9.14
%
8.67
%
8.79
%
Risk-based capital ratios:
CET1 capital ratio
10.18
%
9.84
%
9.39
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
10.18
%
9.84
%
9.39
%
Total capital ratio
15.06
%
14.73
%
14.42
%
(1) We define core deposits as total deposits excluding brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.
(2) Ratio is annualized.
(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
25,555
$
27,321
$
20,470
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
127,430
153,833
129,917
Federal funds sold
76,390
79,080
86,736
Total cash and cash equivalents
229,375
260,234
237,123
Securities available for sale, at fair value
198,938
196,870
177,379
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
19,606
19,611
19,627
Other equity securities, at fair value
2,754
3,697
3,638
Restricted equity securities, at cost
4,408
4,441
5,108
Loans held for sale
1,236
404
425
Loans, net of unearned income
2,260,036
2,226,569
1,965,149
Less allowance for credit losses
28,876
28,338
25,144
Loans, net
2,231,160
2,198,231
1,940,005
Premises and equipment, net
31,728
32,048
26,262
Accrued interest receivable
10,432
10,111
9,561
Bank owned life insurance
39,698
39,431
30,075
Annuities
16,794
16,772
15,939
Foreclosed assets
—
—
33
Goodwill
33,176
33,176
16,862
Core deposit intangible
8,539
8,939
817
Other assets
23,301
24,289
28,121
Total assets
$
2,851,145
$
2,848,254
$
2,510,975
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
533,220
$
575,357
$
416,704
Interest-bearing
1,892,411
1,835,940
1,693,094
Total deposits
2,425,631
2,411,297
2,109,798
Other borrowings
—
17,979
7,997
FHLB advances
20,000
22,000
52,000
Subordinated notes
91,382
91,245
86,776
Accrued interest payable
1,585
2,172
1,805
Other liabilities
22,363
23,672
29,718
Total liabilities
2,560,961
2,568,365
2,288,094
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
49,986
49,821
44,746
Capital surplus
107,480
106,637
79,282
Retained earnings
143,530
134,075
109,838
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,503
)
(7,936
)
(8,401
)
Unvested restricted stock
(1,168
)
(567
)
(1,030
)
Vested restricted stock units
(2,141
)
(2,141
)
(1,554
)
Total stockholders' equity
290,184
279,889
222,881
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,851,145
$
2,848,254
$
2,510,975
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
38,202
$
38,972
$
33,628
Taxable securities
2,239
2,237
1,981
Nontaxable securities
247
248
229
Other interest and dividends
2,476
3,520
2,898
Total interest income
43,164
44,977
38,736
Interest expense:
Deposits
16,689
18,223
15,906
Other borrowings
1,596
1,704
1,991
Total interest expense
18,285
19,927
17,897
Net interest income
24,879
25,050
20,839
Provision for credit losses
775
72
1,236
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
24,104
24,978
19,603
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
564
565
463
Swap (expenses) fees
(3
)
17
15
SBA/USDA fees
40
89
64
Mortgage origination fees
80
55
96
Net gain (loss) on securities
23
25
(12
)
Employee retention credit
—
1,154
—
Other operating income
949
1,085
642
Total noninterest income
1,653
2,990
1,268
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
6,924
7,002
6,231
Equipment and occupancy expenses
828
851
689
Data processing fees
909
960
643
Regulatory assessments
429
441
360
Professional fees related to ERC
—
236
—
Other operating expenses
3,216
3,584
2,452
Total noninterest expenses
12,306
13,074
10,375
Income before income taxes
13,451
14,894
10,496
Income tax expense
3,100
3,696
2,377
Net income
$
10,351
$
11,198
$
8,119
Basic earnings per share
$
1.04
$
1.13
$
0.91
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.03
$
1.11
$
0.90
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income
(1)
$
2,235,194
$
38,202
6.93
%
$
2,205,892
$
38,972
7.03
%
$
1,916,288
$
33,628
7.06
%
Taxable securities
181,788
2,239
4.99
%
181,456
2,237
4.90
%
163,586
1,981
4.87
%
Nontaxable securities
46,608
247
2.15
%
46,757
248
2.11
%
45,368
229
2.03
%
Other interest-earnings assets
227,124
2,476
4.42
%
288,802
3,520
4.85
%
211,127
2,898
5.52
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
2,690,714
$
43,164
6.51
%
$
2,722,907
$
44,977
6.57
%
$
2,336,369
$
38,736
6.67
%
Allowance for credit losses
(28,430
)
(28,280
)
(24,313
)
Noninterest-earning assets
179,229
181,354
135,222
Total Assets
$
2,841,513
$
2,875,981
$
2,447,278
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
95,573
20
0.09
%
94,039
27
0.12
%
85,858
26
0.12
%
Savings and money market accounts
1,120,998
9,765
3.53
%
1,112,679
10,279
3.68
%
902,361
8,804
3.92
%
Time deposits
644,816
6,904
4.34
%
687,188
7,917
4.58
%
645,088
7,076
4.41
%
FHLB advances
20,644
275
5.40
%
22,000
300
5.42
%
53,121
655
4.96
%
Other borrowings
93,084
1,321
5.76
%
99,356
1,404
5.63
%
95,650
1,336
5.62
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,975,115
$
18,285
3.75
%
$
2,015,262
$
19,927
3.93
%
$
1,782,078
$
17,897
4.04
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
552,746
$
552,898
$
416,141
Other liabilities
27,526
31,571
29,437
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
$
580,272
$
584,469
$
445,578
Stockholders’ Equity
286,126
276,250
219,622
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
2,841,513
$
2,875,981
$
2,447,278
Net interest income
$
24,879
$
25,050
$
20,839
Net interest spread
(2)
2.76
%
2.64
%
2.63
%
Net interest margin
(3)
3.75
%
3.66
%
3.59
%
Net interest margin - FTE
(4)(5)
3.76
%
3.67
%
3.60
%
Cost of funds
(6)
2.93
%
3.09
%
3.27
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
3.64
%
3.83
%
3.92
%
Cost of total deposits
2.80
%
2.96
%
3.12
%
(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
(5) Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(6) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.
LOAN COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
Amount
% of gross
Amount
% of gross
Amount
% of gross
Real estate mortgages:
Construction and development
$
247,264
10.9
%
$
238,603
10.7
%
$
252,934
12.8
%
Residential
317,994
14.0
%
315,083
14.1
%
238,702
12.1
%
Commercial
1,356,064
59.8
%
1,350,091
60.4
%
1,182,634
60.0
%
Commercial and industrial
333,831
14.8
%
317,887
14.3
%
288,701
14.7
%
Consumer and other
11,587
0.5
%
11,580
0.5
%
8,425
0.4
%
Gross loans
2,266,740
100.0
%
2,233,244
100.0
%
1,971,396
100.0
%
Unearned income
(6,704
)
(6,675
)
(6,247
)
Loans, net of unearned income
2,260,036
2,226,569
1,965,149
Allowance for credit losses
(28,876
)
(28,338
)
(25,144
)
Loans, net
$
2,231,160
$
2,198,231
$
1,940,005
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
Amount
% of total
Amount
% of total
Amount
% of total
Noninterest-bearing transaction
$
533,220
22.0
%
$
575,357
23.8
%
$
416,704
19.7
%
Interest-bearing transaction
1,183,984
48.8
%
1,128,959
46.8
%
974,079
46.2
%
Savings
54,795
2.3
%
52,472
2.2
%
33,909
1.6
%
Time deposits, $250,000 and under
518,958
21.4
%
512,717
21.3
%
584,658
27.7
%
Time deposits, over $250,000
134,674
5.5
%
141,792
5.9
%
100,448
4.8
%
Total deposits
$
2,425,631
100.0
%
$
2,411,297
100.0
%
$
2,109,798
100.0
%
Nonperfoming Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
Nonaccrual loans
$
7,175
$
6,434
$
3,446
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest
—
99
—
Total nonperforming loans
7,175
6,533
3,446
OREO
—
—
33
Total nonperforming assets
$
7,175
$
6,533
$
3,479
Financial difficulty modification loans– nonaccrual
(1)
543
600
675
Financial difficulty modification loans – accruing
1,029
1,055
1,283
Financial difficulty modification loans
$
1,572
$
1,655
$
1,958
Allowance for credit losses
$
28,876
$
28,338
$
25,144
Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period
$
2,260,036
$
2,226,569
$
1,965,149
Gross loans outstanding at the end of period
$
2,266,740
$
2,233,244
$
1,971,396
Total assets
$
2,851,145
$
2,848,254
$
2,510,975
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
402.45
%
433.77
%
729.66
%
Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income
0.32
%
0.29
%
0.18
%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.32
%
0.29
%
0.17
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO
0.32
%
0.29
%
0.18
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.25
%
0.23
%
0.14
%
Nonaccrual loans by category:
Real estate mortgages:
Construction & Development
$
403
$
415
$
—
Residential Mortgages
758
559
246
Commercial Real Estate Mortgages
2,694
2,097
2,422
Commercial & Industrial
3,320
3,363
778
Consumer and other
—
—
—
Total
$
7,175
$
6,434
$
3,446
(1) Financial difficulty modification loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31,
2024
March 31, 2024
Average loans, net of unearned income
$
2,235,194
$
2,205,892
$
1,916,288
Loans, net of unearned income
2,260,036
2,226,569
1,965,149
Gross loans
2,266,740
2,233,244
1,971,396
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period
28,338
28,061
24,378
Charge-offs:
Construction and development
—
—
—
Residential
—
—
11
Commercial
—
—
27
Commercial and industrial
331
—
442
Consumer and other
2
—
15
Total charge-offs
333
—
495
Recoveries:
Construction and development
—
—
—
Residential
6
7
8
Commercial
—
—
—
Commercial and industrial
89
196
16
Consumer and other
1
2
1
Total recoveries
96
205
25
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
237
$
(205
)
$
470
Provision for credit losses
$
775
$
72
$
1,236
Balance at end of the period
$
28,876
$
28,338
$
25,144
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments at beginning of the period
$
1,405
$
1,405
$
1,239
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
—
—
49
Balance at the end of the period
$
1,405
$
1,405
$
1,288
Allowance to loans, net of unearned income
1.28
%
1.27
%
1.28
%
Allowance to gross loans
1.27
%
1.27
%
1.28
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net of unearned income
(1)
0.04
%
(0.04) %
0.10
%
Provision for credit losses to average loans, net of unearned income
(1)
0.14
%
0.01
%
0.26
%
(1) Ratio is annualized.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31,
2024
March 31, 2024
Net income
$
10,351
$
11,198
$
8,119
Add: Professional fees related to ERC
—
236
—
Add: Net OREO gains
—
3
—
Less: Employee retention related revenue
—
1,154
—
Less: Net gain (loss) on securities
23
25
(12
)
Less: Tax effect
(6
)
(226
)
3
Core net income
$
10,334
$
10,484
$
8,128
Average assets
$
2,841,513
$
2,875,981
$
2,447,278
Core return on average assets
1.47
%
1.45
%
1.34
%
Net income
$
10,351
$
11,198
$
8,119
Add: Professional fees related to ERC
—
236
—
Add: Net OREO gains
—
3
—
Add: Provision for credit losses
775
72
1,236
Less: Employee retention related revenue
—
1,154
—
Less: Net gain (loss) on securities
23
25
(12
)
Add: Income taxes
3,100
3,696
2,377
Pretax pre-provision core net income
$
14,203
$
14,026
$
11,744
Average assets
$
2,841,513
$
2,875,981
$
2,447,278
Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets
2.03
%
1.94
%
1.93
%
Net interest income
$
24,879
$
25,050
$
20,839
Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments
(1)
62
66
73
Net interest income - FTE
$
24,941
$
25,116
$
20,912
Net interest margin
3.75
%
3.66
%
3.59
%
Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments
(1)
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
Net interest margin - FTE
3.76
%
3.67
%
3.60
%
Total stockholders' equity
$
290,184
$
279,889
$
222,881
Less: Intangible assets
41,715
42,115
17,679
Tangible common equity
$
248,469
$
237,774
$
205,202
(1) Assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31,
2024
March 31, 2024
Core net income
$
10,334
$
10,484
$
8,128
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
10,072,329
10,061,735
9,043,122
Diluted core earnings per share
$
1.03
$
1.04
$
0.90
Common shares outstanding at year or period end
9,922,180
9,889,260
8,894,794
Tangible book value per share
$
25.04
$
24.04
$
23.07
Total assets at end of period
$
2,851,145
$
2,848,254
$
2,510,975
Less: Intangible assets
41,715
42,115
17,679
Adjusted assets at end of period
$
2,809,430
$
2,806,139
$
2,493,296
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.84
%
8.47
%
8.23
%
Total average shareholders equity
$
286,126
$
276,250
$
219,622
Less: Average intangible assets
41,957
40,177
17,730
Average tangible common equity
$
244,169
$
236,073
$
201,892
Net income to common shareholders
$
10,351
$
11,198
$
8,119
Return on average tangible common equity
17.19
%
18.87
%
16.17
%
Average tangible common equity
$
244,169
$
236,073
$
201,892
Core net income
$
10,334
$
10,484
$
8,128
Core return on average tangible common equity
17.16
%
17.67
%
16.19
%
Net interest income
$
24,879
$
25,050
$
20,839
Add: Noninterest income
1,653
2,990
1,268
Less: Employee retention related revenue
—
1,154
—
Less: Net gain (loss) on securities
23
25
(12
)
Operating revenue
$
26,509
$
26,861
$
22,119
Expenses:
Total noninterest expense
$
12,306
$
13,074
$
10,375
Less: Professional fees related to ERC
—
236
—
Less: Net OREO gains
—
3
—
Adjusted noninterest expenses
$
12,306
$
12,835
$
10,375
Core efficiency ratio
46.42
%
47.78
%
46.90
%
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.