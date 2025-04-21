Stocks
Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Performance and Operational Highlights

April 21, 2025 — 08:14 am EDT

Southern States Bancshares reported Q1 2025 net income of $10.4 million, with increases in loans and deposits.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. reported a net income of $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, or $1.03 per diluted share, representing a slight decline from the previous quarter but an increase from the same quarter last year. Core net income also remained steady at $10.3 million, with a net interest income of $24.9 million, down marginally from the prior quarter but up significantly year-over-year. The company's net interest margin improved to 3.75%, reflecting a decrease in interest rates for deposits, contributing to stronger loan growth of 6.1% annualized and a 2.4% increase in deposits during the quarter. However, noninterest income saw a sharp decline compared to the previous quarter due to the absence of one-time earnings from the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) program. Total loans rose to $2.3 billion, highlighting organic growth and contributions from a recent acquisition, while nonperforming loans increased slightly to 0.32% of gross loans. Looking ahead, the company announced plans to merge with FB Financial Corporation, which is expected to enhance service capabilities and customer experiences across its operational regions.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $10.4 million, up significantly from $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, showing substantial year-over-year growth.
  • Return on average stockholders’ equity (ROAE) of 14.67% and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) of 17.19% demonstrate strong profitability metrics.
  • Linked-quarter loans grew by 6.1% annualized, indicating positive growth in the lending portfolio.
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 46.42%, reflecting better operational performance and cost management compared to previous quarters.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased to $10.4 million from $11.2 million in the prior quarter, indicating a decline in profitability.
  • Noninterest income dropped significantly by 44.7% compared to the previous quarter, raising concerns about revenue diversification and operational performance.
  • The increase in nonperforming loans from $6.5 million to $7.2 million reflects deteriorating asset quality, signaling potential risks in loan performance and credit management.

FAQ

What was Southern States Bancshares' net income for Q1 2025?

Southern States Bancshares reported a net income of $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did the net interest margin change in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 3.75%, up 9 basis points from the prior quarter.

What growth did Southern States Bancshares see in loans?

Loans grew 6.1% annualized in the linked quarter for Q1 2025.

How did noninterest income change in Q1 2025?

Noninterest income decreased by 44.7% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

What impact did the Century Bank acquisition have?

The acquisition of Century Bank contributed positively to loan growth and increased noninterest income.

Full Release




First Quarter 2025 Performance and Operational Highlights





  • Net income of


    $10.4


    million, or


    $1.03


    per diluted share




  • Core net income



    (1)



    of


    $10.3


    million, or


    $1.03


    per diluted share



    (1)





  • Pretax pre-provision core net income



    (1)



    of


    $14.2


    million




  • Net interest income of $


    24.9


    million,


    a decrease


    of $


    171,000


    from the prior quarter




  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) of


    3.75%


    ,


    up


    9


    basis points from the prior quarter




  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of


    1.48%


    ; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of


    14.67%


    ; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)



    (1)



    of


    17.19%




  • Core ROAA



    (1)



    of


    1.47%


    ; and core ROATCE



    (1)



    of


    17.16%




  • Efficiency ratio of


    46.42%




  • Linked-quarter loa


    ns grew


    6.1%


    annualized




  • Linked-quarter deposits grew


    2.4%


    annualized





(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.







ANNISTON, Ala., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $10.4 million, or $1.03 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $11.2 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024. The Company reported core net income of $10.3 million, or $1.03 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025. This compares to core net income of $10.5 million, or $1.04 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and core net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).



As previously disclosed on March 31, 2024, FB Financial Corporation, the parent company of FirstBank, and Southern States, jointly announced their entry into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern States will be merged with and into FB Financial (the “Merger”).





















CEO Commentary







Mark Chambers, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “In the first quarter, we reported net income of $10.4 million and diluted EPS of $1.03, which was supported by a 9 basis point improvement in net interest margin and lower noninterest expense. We're particularly encouraged by the continued improvement in our deposit costs and the exceptionally low level of non-performing loans, which reflects our prudent credit culture and strong risk management."


“We are embarking on an exciting new chapter for our bank, our customers, our employees and the communities we proudly serve. Joining forces with Nashville-based FB Financial, which has $13 billion in total assets and operates as FirstBank, is an ideal combination.  We are culturally aligned in our customer-centric philosophy. We are geographically committed to serving vibrant communities in the South, which now includes Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and Georgia. This merger allows us to expand our capabilities, enhance the customer experience, and continue delivering the trusted, relationship-based banking our clients have come to expect. While our name may change, our commitment to our customers and communities remains stronger than ever.”











Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin


















































































































Three Months Ended


% Change


March 31, 2025


vs.


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024



(Dollars in thousands)














Average interest-earning assets
$
2,690,714


$
2,722,907


$
2,336,369


(1.2) %

15.2
%

Net interest income
$
24,879


$
25,050


$
20,839


(0.7) %

19.4
%

Net interest margin

3.75
%


3.66
%


3.59
%

9 bps

16 bps












Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $24.9 million, a decrease of 0.7% from $25.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a lower yield on interest-earning assets resulting from lower interest rates on loans and a reduction in other interest-earning assets earning lower interest rates, which was significantly offset by a lower cost of interest-bearing deposits primarily resulting from lower interest rates.



Relative to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $4.0 million, or 19.4%. The increase was mainly driven by significant organic growth, coupled with the acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024.



Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.75%, compared to 3.66% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a reduction in earning assets, coupled with cost savings attributed to calls and repayments at maturity on higher-cost brokered deposits.



Relative to the first quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased from 3.59% to 3.75%. The increase in the margin was primarily the result of a decrease in interest rates paid on interest-bearing deposits. The acquisition of Century Bank resulted in a positive impact to the net interest margin, helping to reduce the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.








Noninterest Income






































































































































































































Three Months Ended


% Change


March 31, 2025


vs.


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024



(Dollars in thousands)














Service charges on deposit accounts
$
564


$
565

$
463


(0.2) %

21.8
%

Swap (expenses) fees

(3
)


17


15


(117.6) %

(120.0) %

SBA/USDA fees

40



89


64


(55.1) %

(37.5) %

Mortgage origination fees

80



55


96


45.5  %

(16.7) %

Net gain (loss) on securities

23



25


(12
)

(8.0) %

291.7
%

Employee retention credit (“ERC”)






1,154






N/A

N/A

Other operating income

949



1,085


642


(12.5) %

47.8
%

Total noninterest income
$
1,653


$
2,990

$
1,268


(44.7) %

30.4
%












Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.7 million, a decrease of 44.7% from $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company applied for the Voluntary Disclosure Program (“VDP”) associated with the ERC program during the third quarter of 2023 and received approval during the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included $1.2 million in ERC as a participant in the program.



Relative to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased 30.4% from $1.3 million. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 contributed to additional noninterest income during the first quarter of 2025.








Noninterest Expense









































































































































































Three Months Ended


% Change


March 31, 2025


vs.


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024



(Dollars in thousands)














Salaries and employee benefits
$
6,924

$
7,002

$
6,231

(1.1) %

11.1
%

Equipment and occupancy expenses

828


851


689

(2.7) %

20.2
%

Data processing fees

909


960


643

(5.3) %

41.4
%

Regulatory assessments

429


441


360

(2.7) %

19.2
%

Professional fees related to ERC





236





N/A

N/A

Other operating expenses

3,216


3,584


2,452

(10.3) %

31.2
%

Total noninterest expenses
$
12,306

$
13,074

$
10,375

(5.9)        %

18.6
%












Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $12.3 million, a decrease of 5.9% from $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included professional fees paid to a third party related to ERC, as well as additional expenses related to a nonperforming loan that is in collection, legal fees and fraud/forgery losses, compared to the first quarter of 2025.



Relative to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense increased 18.6% from $10.4 million. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 contributed to additional noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2025.








Loans and Credit Quality















































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended


% Change


March 31, 2025


vs.


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)














Gross loans
$
2,266,740


$
2,233,244


$
1,971,396


1.5
%

15.0
%

Unearned income

(6,704
)


(6,675
)


(6,247
)

0.4
%

7.3
%

Loans, net of unearned income (“Loans”)

2,260,036



2,226,569



1,965,149


1.5
%

15.0
%

Average loans, net of unearned (“Average loans”)
$
2,235,194


$
2,205,892


$
1,916,288


1.3
%

16.6
%











Nonperforming loans (“NPL”)
$
7,175


$
6,533


$
3,446


9.8
%

108.2
%

Provision for credit losses
$
775


$
72


$
1,236


976.4
%

(37.3) %

Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”)
$
28,876


$
28,338


$
25,144


1.9
%

14.8
%

Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
237


$
(205
)

$
470


215.6
%

(49.6) %

NPL to gross loans

0.32
%


0.29
%


0.17
%




Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(1)

0.04
%

(0.04) %


0.10
%




ACL to loans

1.28
%


1.27
%


1.28
%














(1) Ratio is annualized.




















Loans, net of unearned income, were $2.3 billion at March 31, 2025, up $33.5 million from December 31, 2024 and up $294.9 million from March 31, 2024. The linked-quarter increase in loans was attributable to new business growth across our footprint. The year-over-year increase in loans was primarily attributable the new business growth across our footprint, coupled with the acquisition of Century Bank, which resulted in additional loans of $134.0 million at March 31, 2025.



Nonperforming loans totaled $7.2 million, or 0.32% of gross loans, at March 31, 2025, compared with $6.5 million, or 0.29% of gross loans, at December 31, 2024, and $3.4 million, or 0.17% of gross loans, at March 31, 2024. The $642,000 net increase in nonperforming loans in the first quarter was primarily attributable to one significant commercial real estate loan being placed on nonaccrual status. The $3.7 million net increase in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to one significant commercial and industrial loan and the aforementioned commercial real estate loan being placed on nonaccrual status. These increases were partially offset by a commercial and industrial loan that was charged-off.



The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $775,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $72,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Provision in the first quarter of 2025 was based on loan growth, qualitative economic factors and individually analyzed loans.



Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 were $237,000, or 0.04% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $205,000, or (0.04)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $470,000, or 0.10% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2024. The net charge-offs recorded during the first quarter of 2025 were substantially related to a commercial and industrial loan. The net recoveries received in the fourth quarter of 2024 were primarily related to a pool of consumer loans charged-off in the third quarter of 2024. The net charge-offs recorded during the first quarter of 2024 were substantially related to a partial charge-off of the aforementioned pool of consumer loans.



The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.28% of total loans and 402.45% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025, compared with 1.27% of total loans and 433.77% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.4 million at March 31, 2025.








Deposits

























































































































































































Three Months Ended


% Change


March 31, 2025


vs.


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024



(Dollars in thousands)














Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
533,220


$
575,357


$
416,704


(7.3) %

28.0
%

Interest-bearing deposits

1,892,411



1,835,940



1,693,094


3.1
%

11.8
%

Total deposits
$
2,425,631


$
2,411,297


$
2,109,798


0.6
%

15.0
%











Uninsured deposits
$
760,379


$
760,141


$
610,122




%

24.6
%

Uninsured deposits to total deposits and accrued interest on deposits

31.33
%


31.50
%


28.92
%




Noninterest deposits to total deposits

21.98
%


23.86
%


19.75
%















Total deposits were $2.4 billion at March 31, 2025, $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.1 billion at March 31, 2024. The $14.3 million increase in total deposits in the first quarter was primarily due to an increase of $56.5 million in interest-bearing deposits, which includes a $12.5 million increase in brokered deposits, partially offset by a $42.1 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits. Total brokered deposits were $162.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $150.0 million at December 31, 2024.








Capital























































































































































March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024


Company


Bank


Company


Bank


Company


Bank












Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets
9.14
%

11.99
%

8.67
%

11.45
%

8.79
%

11.67
%

Risk-based capital ratios:











Common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio
10.18
%

13.35
%

9.84
%

12.99
%

9.39
%

12.47
%

Tier 1 capital ratio
10.18
%

13.35
%

9.84
%

12.99
%

9.39
%

12.47
%

Total capital ratio
15.06
%

14.55
%

14.73
%

14.18
%

14.42
%

13.63
%














As of March 31, 2025, total stockholders’ equity was $290.2 million, up from $279.9 million at December 31, 2024. The increase of $10.3 million was substantially due to earnings growth.








About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.


Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.








Forward-Looking Statements


This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry and the pending Merger. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about our acquisition of Century Bank of Georgia, business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.




































Contact Information






Lynn Joyce



Margaret Boyce

(205) 820-8065



(310) 622-8247

ljoyce@ssbank.bank



ssbankir@finprofiles.com














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SELECT FINANCIAL DATA


(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025


December 31,




2024


March 31, 2024








Results of Operations





Interest income
$
43,164


$
44,977


$
38,736

Interest expense

18,285



19,927



17,897

Net interest income

24,879



25,050



20,839

Provision for credit losses

775



72



1,236

Net interest income after provision

24,104



24,978



19,603

Noninterest income

1,653



2,990



1,268

Noninterest expense

12,306



13,074



10,375

Income tax expense

3,100



3,696



2,377

Net income
$
10,351


$
11,198


$
8,119

Core net income

(1)
$
10,334


$
10,484


$
8,128









Share and Per Share Data





Shares issued and outstanding

9,922,180



9,889,260



8,894,794

Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic

9,979,120



9,940,221



8,913,477

Diluted

10,072,329



10,061,735



9,043,122

Earnings per share:





Basic
$
1.04


$
1.13


$
0.91

Diluted

1.03



1.11



0.90

Core - diluted

(1)

1.03



1.04



0.90

Book value per share

29.25



28.30



25.06

Tangible book value per share

(1)

25.04



24.04



23.07

Cash dividends per common share

0.09



0.09



0.09









Performance and Financial Ratios





ROAA

1.48
%


1.55
%


1.33
%

ROAE

14.67
%


16.13
%


14.87
%

Core ROAA

(1)

1.47
%


1.45
%


1.34
%

ROATCE

(1)

17.19
%


18.87
%


16.17
%

Core ROATCE

(1)

17.16
%


17.67
%


16.19
%

NIM

3.75
%


3.66
%


3.59
%

NIM - FTE

(1)

3.76
%


3.67
%


3.60
%

Net interest spread

2.76
%


2.64
%


2.63
%

Yield on loans

6.93
%


7.03
%


7.06
%

Yield on interest-earning assets

6.51
%


6.57
%


6.67
%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

3.75
%


3.93
%


4.04
%

Cost of funds

(2)

2.93
%


3.09
%


3.27
%

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

3.64
%


3.83
%


3.92
%

Cost of total deposits

2.80
%


2.96
%


3.12
%

Noninterest deposits to total deposits

21.98
%


23.86
%


19.75
%

Core deposits to total deposits

87.75
%


87.90
%


81.45
%

Uninsured deposits to total deposits and accrued interest on deposits

31.33
%


31.50
%


28.92
%

Total loans to total deposits

93.17
%


92.34
%


93.14
%

Efficiency ratio

46.42
%


46.67
%


46.90
%

Core efficiency ratio

(1)

46.42
%


47.78
%


46.90
%









(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.




(2) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SELECT FINANCIAL DATA


(Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025


December 31,




2024


March 31, 2024








Financial Condition (ending)





Total loans
$
2,260,036


$
2,226,569


$
1,965,149

Total securities

218,544



216,481



197,006

Total assets

2,851,145



2,848,254



2,510,975

Total noninterest bearing deposits

533,220



575,357



416,704

Total core deposits

(1)

2,128,422



2,119,491



1,718,333

Total deposits

2,425,631



2,411,297



2,109,798

Total borrowings

111,382



131,224



146,773

Total liabilities

2,560,961



2,568,365



2,288,094

Total shareholders’ equity

290,184



279,889



222,881









Financial Condition (average)





Total loans
$
2,235,194


$
2,205,892


$
1,916,288

Total securities

228,396



228,213



208,954

Total other interest-earning assets

227,124



288,802



211,127

Total interest-bearing assets

2,690,714



2,722,907



2,336,369

Total assets

2,841,513



2,875,981



2,447,278

Total noninterest-bearing deposits

552,746



552,898



416,141

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,861,387



1,893,906



1,633,307

Total deposits

2,414,133



2,446,804



2,049,448

Total borrowings

113,728



121,356



148,771

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,975,115



2,015,262



1,782,078

Total shareholders’ equity

286,126



276,250



219,622









Asset Quality





Nonperforming loans
$
7,175


$
6,533


$
3,446

Other real estate owned (“OREO”)
$




$




$
33

Nonperforming assets (“NPA”)
$
7,175


$
6,533


$
3,479

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(2)

0.04
%

(0.04)%


0.10
%

Provision for credit losses to average loans

(2)

0.14
%


0.01
%


0.26
%

ACL to loans

1.28
%


1.27
%


1.28
%

ACL to gross loans

1.27
%


1.27
%


1.28
%

ACL to NPL

402.45
%


433.77
%


729.66
%

NPL to loans

0.32
%


0.29
%


0.18
%

NPL to gross loans

0.32
%


0.29
%


0.17
%

NPA to gross loans and OREO

0.32
%


0.29
%


0.18
%

NPA to total assets

0.25
%


0.23
%


0.14
%









Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios





Total shareholders’ equity to total assets

10.18
%


9.83
%


8.88
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(3)

8.84
%


8.47
%


8.23
%

Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets

9.14
%


8.67
%


8.79
%

Risk-based capital ratios:





CET1 capital ratio

10.18
%


9.84
%


9.39
%

Tier 1 capital ratio

10.18
%


9.84
%


9.39
%

Total capital ratio

15.06
%


14.73
%


14.42
%









(1) We define core deposits as total deposits excluding brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.




(2) Ratio is annualized.




(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION


(Dollars in thousands)









March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024


(Unaudited)


(Audited)


(Unaudited)








Assets





Cash and due from banks
$
25,555


$
27,321


$
20,470

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

127,430



153,833



129,917

Federal funds sold

76,390



79,080



86,736

Total cash and cash equivalents

229,375



260,234



237,123







Securities available for sale, at fair value

198,938



196,870



177,379

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

19,606



19,611



19,627

Other equity securities, at fair value

2,754



3,697



3,638

Restricted equity securities, at cost

4,408



4,441



5,108

Loans held for sale

1,236



404



425







Loans, net of unearned income

2,260,036



2,226,569



1,965,149

Less allowance for credit losses

28,876



28,338



25,144

Loans, net

2,231,160



2,198,231



1,940,005







Premises and equipment, net

31,728



32,048



26,262

Accrued interest receivable

10,432



10,111



9,561

Bank owned life insurance

39,698



39,431



30,075

Annuities

16,794



16,772



15,939

Foreclosed assets











33

Goodwill

33,176



33,176



16,862

Core deposit intangible

8,539



8,939



817

Other assets

23,301



24,289



28,121








Total assets
$
2,851,145


$
2,848,254


$
2,510,975









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Liabilities:





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing
$
533,220


$
575,357


$
416,704

Interest-bearing

1,892,411



1,835,940



1,693,094

Total deposits

2,425,631



2,411,297



2,109,798







Other borrowings






17,979



7,997

FHLB advances

20,000



22,000



52,000

Subordinated notes

91,382



91,245



86,776

Accrued interest payable

1,585



2,172



1,805

Other liabilities

22,363



23,672



29,718








Total liabilities

2,560,961



2,568,365



2,288,094







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock

49,986



49,821



44,746

Capital surplus

107,480



106,637



79,282

Retained earnings

143,530



134,075



109,838

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,503
)


(7,936
)


(8,401
)

Unvested restricted stock

(1,168
)


(567
)


(1,030
)

Vested restricted stock units

(2,141
)


(2,141
)


(1,554
)








Total stockholders' equity

290,184



279,889



222,881








Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,851,145


$
2,848,254


$
2,510,975



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


Interest income:





Loans, including fees
$
38,202


$
38,972

$
33,628

Taxable securities

2,239



2,237


1,981

Nontaxable securities

247



248


229

Other interest and dividends

2,476



3,520


2,898


Total interest income

43,164



44,977


38,736








Interest expense:





Deposits

16,689



18,223


15,906

Other borrowings

1,596



1,704


1,991


Total interest expense

18,285



19,927


17,897








Net interest income

24,879



25,050


20,839


Provision for credit losses

775



72


1,236


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

24,104



24,978


19,603








Noninterest income:





Service charges on deposit accounts

564



565


463

Swap (expenses) fees

(3
)


17


15

SBA/USDA fees

40



89


64

Mortgage origination fees

80



55


96

Net gain (loss) on securities

23



25


(12
)

Employee retention credit






1,154





Other operating income

949



1,085


642


Total noninterest income

1,653



2,990


1,268








Noninterest expenses:





Salaries and employee benefits

6,924



7,002


6,231

Equipment and occupancy expenses

828



851


689

Data processing fees

909



960


643

Regulatory assessments

429



441


360

Professional fees related to ERC






236





Other operating expenses

3,216



3,584


2,452


Total noninterest expenses

12,306



13,074


10,375








Income before income taxes

13,451



14,894


10,496







Income tax expense

3,100



3,696


2,377








Net income
$
10,351


$
11,198

$
8,119








Basic earnings per share
$
1.04


$
1.13

$
0.91








Diluted earnings per share
$
1.03


$
1.11

$
0.90

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN


(Dollars in thousands)





















Three Months Ended


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024

Average


Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average


Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average


Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate


Assets:

















Interest-earning assets:

















Loans, net of unearned income

(1)
$
2,235,194


$
38,202

6.93
%

$
2,205,892


$
38,972

7.03
%

$
1,916,288


$
33,628

7.06
%

Taxable securities

181,788



2,239

4.99
%


181,456



2,237

4.90
%


163,586



1,981

4.87
%

Nontaxable securities

46,608



247

2.15
%


46,757



248

2.11
%


45,368



229

2.03
%

Other interest-earnings assets

227,124



2,476

4.42
%


288,802



3,520

4.85
%


211,127



2,898

5.52
%

Total interest-earning assets
$
2,690,714


$
43,164

6.51
%

$
2,722,907


$
44,977

6.57
%

$
2,336,369


$
38,736

6.67
%

Allowance for credit losses

(28,430
)






(28,280
)






(24,313
)




Noninterest-earning assets

179,229







181,354







135,222





Total Assets
$
2,841,513






$
2,875,981






$
2,447,278
























Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:

















Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing transaction accounts

95,573



20

0.09
%


94,039



27

0.12
%


85,858



26

0.12
%

Savings and money market accounts

1,120,998



9,765

3.53
%


1,112,679



10,279

3.68
%


902,361



8,804

3.92
%

Time deposits

644,816



6,904

4.34
%


687,188



7,917

4.58
%


645,088



7,076

4.41
%

FHLB advances

20,644



275

5.40
%


22,000



300

5.42
%


53,121



655

4.96
%

Other borrowings

93,084



1,321

5.76
%


99,356



1,404

5.63
%


95,650



1,336

5.62
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,975,115


$
18,285

3.75
%

$
2,015,262


$
19,927

3.93
%

$
1,782,078


$
17,897

4.04
%



















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
552,746






$
552,898






$
416,141





Other liabilities

27,526







31,571







29,437





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
$
580,272






$
584,469






$
445,578





Stockholders’ Equity

286,126







276,250







219,622





Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
2,841,513






$
2,875,981






$
2,447,278























Net interest income


$
24,879





$
25,050





$
20,839


Net interest spread

(2)




2.76
%





2.64
%





2.63
%

Net interest margin

(3)




3.75
%





3.66
%





3.59
%

Net interest margin - FTE

(4)(5)




3.76
%





3.67
%





3.60
%

Cost of funds

(6)




2.93
%





3.09
%





3.27
%

Cost of interest-bearing deposits




3.64
%





3.83
%





3.92
%

Cost of total deposits




2.80
%





2.96
%





3.12
%



(1)   Includes nonaccrual loans.




(2)   Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.




(3)   Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.




(4)   Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.




(5)   Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.




(6)   Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.



































































































































































































































































































LOAN COMPOSITION


(Dollars in thousands)















March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024


Amount


% of gross


Amount


% of gross


Amount


% of gross












Real estate mortgages:











Construction and development
$
247,264


10.9
%

$
238,603


10.7
%

$
252,934


12.8
%

Residential

317,994


14.0
%


315,083


14.1
%


238,702


12.1
%

Commercial

1,356,064


59.8
%


1,350,091


60.4
%


1,182,634


60.0
%

Commercial and industrial

333,831


14.8
%


317,887


14.3
%


288,701


14.7
%

Consumer and other

11,587


0.5
%


11,580


0.5
%


8,425


0.4
%

Gross loans

2,266,740


100.0
%


2,233,244


100.0
%


1,971,396


100.0
%

Unearned income

(6,704
)




(6,675
)




(6,247
)


Loans, net of unearned income

2,260,036





2,226,569





1,965,149



Allowance for credit losses

(28,876
)




(28,338
)




(25,144
)


Loans, net
$
2,231,160




$
2,198,231




$
1,940,005






































































































































































































DEPOSIT COMPOSITION


(Dollars in thousands)















March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024


Amount


% of total


Amount


% of total


Amount


% of total
























Noninterest-bearing transaction
$
533,220

22.0
%

$
575,357

23.8
%

$
416,704

19.7
%

Interest-bearing transaction

1,183,984

48.8
%


1,128,959

46.8
%


974,079

46.2
%

Savings

54,795

2.3
%


52,472

2.2
%


33,909

1.6
%

Time deposits, $250,000 and under

518,958

21.4
%


512,717

21.3
%


584,658

27.7
%

Time deposits, over $250,000

134,674

5.5
%


141,792

5.9
%


100,448

4.8
%

Total deposits
$
2,425,631

100.0
%

$
2,411,297

100.0
%

$
2,109,798

100.0
%






















































































































































































































































































































































































































Nonperfoming Assets


(Dollars in thousands)









March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024











Nonaccrual loans
$
7,175


$
6,434


$
3,446

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest






99






Total nonperforming loans

7,175



6,533



3,446

OREO











33

Total nonperforming assets
$
7,175


$
6,533


$
3,479







Financial difficulty modification loans– nonaccrual

(1)

543



600



675

Financial difficulty modification loans – accruing

1,029



1,055



1,283

Financial difficulty modification loans
$
1,572


$
1,655


$
1,958







Allowance for credit losses
$
28,876


$
28,338


$
25,144

Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period
$
2,260,036


$
2,226,569


$
1,965,149

Gross loans outstanding at the end of period
$
2,266,740


$
2,233,244


$
1,971,396

Total assets
$
2,851,145


$
2,848,254


$
2,510,975

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

402.45
%


433.77
%


729.66
%

Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income

0.32
%


0.29
%


0.18
%

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.32
%


0.29
%


0.17
%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO

0.32
%


0.29
%


0.18
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.25
%


0.23
%


0.14
%







Nonaccrual loans by category:





Real estate mortgages:





Construction & Development
$
403


$
415


$



Residential Mortgages

758



559



246

Commercial Real Estate Mortgages

2,694



2,097



2,422

Commercial & Industrial

3,320



3,363



778

Consumer and other














Total
$
7,175


$
6,434


$
3,446



(1) Financial difficulty modification loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.























































































































































































































































































































































































































































Allowance for Credit Losses


(Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025


December 31,




2024


March 31, 2024






Average loans, net of unearned income
$
2,235,194


$
2,205,892


$
1,916,288

Loans, net of unearned income

2,260,036



2,226,569



1,965,149

Gross loans

2,266,740



2,233,244



1,971,396

Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period

28,338



28,061



24,378

Charge-offs:





Construction and development














Residential











11

Commercial











27

Commercial and industrial

331








442

Consumer and other

2








15

Total charge-offs

333








495

Recoveries:





Construction and development














Residential

6



7



8

Commercial














Commercial and industrial

89



196



16

Consumer and other

1



2



1

Total recoveries

96



205



25

Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
237


$
(205
)

$
470







Provision for credit losses
$
775


$
72


$
1,236

Balance at end of the period
$
28,876


$
28,338


$
25,144







Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments at beginning of the period
$
1,405


$
1,405


$
1,239

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments











49

Balance at the end of the period
$
1,405


$
1,405


$
1,288







Allowance to loans, net of unearned income

1.28
%


1.27
%


1.28
%

Allowance to gross loans

1.27
%


1.27
%


1.28
%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net of unearned income

(1)

0.04
%

(0.04) %


0.10
%

Provision for credit losses to average loans, net of unearned income

(1)

0.14
%


0.01
%


0.26
%


(1) Ratio is annualized.








Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.



The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts









Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025


December 31,




2024


March 31, 2024






Net income
$
10,351


$
11,198


$
8,119

Add: Professional fees related to ERC






236






Add: Net OREO gains






3






Less: Employee retention related revenue






1,154






Less: Net gain (loss) on securities

23



25



(12
)

Less: Tax effect

(6
)


(226
)


3



Core net income


$


10,334




$


10,484




$


8,128

Average assets
$
2,841,513


$
2,875,981


$
2,447,278



Core return on average assets



1.47


%




1.45


%




1.34


%







Net income
$
10,351


$
11,198


$
8,119

Add: Professional fees related to ERC






236






Add: Net OREO gains






3






Add: Provision for credit losses

775



72



1,236

Less: Employee retention related revenue






1,154






Less: Net gain (loss) on securities

23



25



(12
)

Add: Income taxes

3,100



3,696



2,377



Pretax pre-provision core net income


$


14,203




$


14,026




$


11,744

Average assets
$
2,841,513


$
2,875,981


$
2,447,278



Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets



2.03


%




1.94


%




1.93


%







Net interest income
$
24,879


$
25,050


$
20,839

Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments

(1)

62



66



73



Net interest income - FTE


$


24,941




$


25,116




$


20,912







Net interest margin

3.75
%


3.66
%


3.59
%

Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments

(1)

0.01
%


0.01
%


0.01
%



Net interest margin - FTE



3.76


%




3.67


%




3.60


%







Total stockholders' equity
$
290,184


$
279,889


$
222,881

Less: Intangible assets

41,715



42,115



17,679



Tangible common equity


$


248,469




$


237,774




$


205,202







(1) Assumes a 24.0% tax rate.






































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts









Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025


December 31,




2024


March 31, 2024






Core net income
$
10,334


$
10,484


$
8,128

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

10,072,329



10,061,735



9,043,122



Diluted core earnings per share


$


1.03




$


1.04




$


0.90







Common shares outstanding at year or period end

9,922,180



9,889,260



8,894,794



Tangible book value per share


$


25.04




$


24.04




$


23.07







Total assets at end of period
$
2,851,145


$
2,848,254


$
2,510,975

Less: Intangible assets

41,715



42,115



17,679

Adjusted assets at end of period
$
2,809,430


$
2,806,139


$
2,493,296



Tangible common equity to tangible assets



8.84


%




8.47


%




8.23


%







Total average shareholders equity
$
286,126


$
276,250


$
219,622

Less: Average intangible assets

41,957



40,177



17,730

Average tangible common equity
$
244,169


$
236,073


$
201,892

Net income to common shareholders
$
10,351


$
11,198


$
8,119



Return on average tangible common equity



17.19


%




18.87


%




16.17


%

Average tangible common equity
$
244,169


$
236,073


$
201,892

Core net income
$
10,334


$
10,484


$
8,128



Core return on average tangible common equity



17.16


%




17.67


%




16.19


%







Net interest income
$
24,879


$
25,050


$
20,839

Add: Noninterest income

1,653



2,990



1,268

Less: Employee retention related revenue






1,154






Less: Net gain (loss) on securities

23



25



(12
)

Operating revenue
$
26,509


$
26,861


$
22,119







Expenses:





Total noninterest expense
$
12,306


$
13,074


$
10,375

Less: Professional fees related to ERC






236






Less: Net OREO gains






3






Adjusted noninterest expenses
$
12,306


$
12,835


$
10,375



Core efficiency ratio



46.42


%




47.78


%




46.90


%





