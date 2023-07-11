Southern (SO) Subsidiary Uses AI to Enhance Workers' Safety

Southern Company’s SO subsidiary, Georgia Power, partnered with Urbint, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, to leverage advanced technology in ensuring workers’ safety. By utilizing Urbint's AI-powered platform, Georgia Power aims to identify and mitigate safety hazards proactively, thereby preventing incidents that can lead to severe injuries or fatalities.

Below we explore how the Southern subsidiary uses AI technology to enhance workers’ safety and the implementation’s benefits for the company.

Background

SO, through its investments in Energy Impact Partners, actively supports emerging technology companies in the energy sector, fostering innovation and improving business processes. One such company is Urbint, which combines AI with real-world data to predict and prevent threats to workers, communities, critical infrastructure and the environment.

Partnership for Enhanced Safety

Georgia Power joined forces with Urbint to implement a Worker Safety pilot at two distribution centers. The collaboration aims to leverage Urbint's AI technology and create a "smart" electronic job safety briefing (JSB) with hazard analysis that will be deployed on field crews' iPads.

This innovative solution has enabled Georgia Power to proactively identify and address potential safety hazards, thereby providing workers with the necessary information to prevent injuries and accidents during work.

Identifying Risks and Recommending Preventive Measures

The Urbint platform uses incident and "near misses" data (obtained from Georgia Power) to synchronize work site conditions, project data, and Urbint's extensive task and hazard library. By analyzing this information, Urbint's risk engine can identify specific risks associated with each task and evaluate the potential threats.

Based on its findings, the platform recommends preventive measures that workers can implement to mitigate the identified risks and ensure optimum safety. This proactive approach allows Georgia Power to create a safer working environment for its employees by preventing potential life-altering injuries.

Leveraging Safety Science

In order to optimize the workers’ wellbeing and achieve full adoption of the electronic JSB, Urbint integrates safety science into an engaging tailboard meeting. This, in turn, fosters workers’ participation and understanding of potential hazards.

By creating an interactive and engaging experience for workers, the JSB ensures effective communication and retention of essential safety information.

Georgia Power recognizes the importance of its workers' feedback and actively involves its International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers partners, who provide real-time insights to further refine and improve the JSB and its related safety measures.

This collaborative approach ensures that the technology addresses worker safety concerns and helps prevent injuries during tasks.

Benefits and Future Outlook

The ongoing Worker Safety pilot program between Georgia Power and Urbint holds significant potential for improving workers’ safety and fostering a culture of proactive hazard prevention.

As more users embrace the Urbint solution, the collective data (gathered from experiences across the nation) will provide even greater insights for safety precautions, benefiting the entire industry.

By combining cutting-edge technology, data analytics and artificial intelligence, Georgia Power aims to create a safer tomorrow for its workers.

Conclusion

Southern and its subsidiaries continue to prioritize the wellbeing and safety of their workforce through innovative collaborations and cutting-edge technologies, setting a benchmark for the industry as a whole.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

SO is an American utility firm that provides electricity to customers across southern United States. It is one of the country's largest energy companies, focusing on clean energy and sustainability.

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the utility sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like TransAlta TAC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Atmos Energy ATO and E.ON EONGY, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TransAlta is worth approximately $2.48 billion. It currently pays dividends of 16 cents per share, or 1.73% on an annual basis. It develops, produces and sells electric energy through the Hydro, Wind, Solar, Gas, Energy Transition and Energy Marketing segments.

Atmos Energy is worth approximately $16.95 billion. It currently pays dividends of 2.96 cents per share, or 2.52% on an annual basis. It operates in regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage in the United States through two segments — Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage.

E.ON is valued at around $32.86 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 40.9%.

E.ON is the world's largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers.

