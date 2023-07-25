Southern (SO) Awaits NRC Approval for Unit 4's Fuel Load

Southern Company’s SO subsidiary, Georgia Power reached a milestone in the startup and operation of the new nuclear units at the Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear expansion site near Waynesboro, Ga. This development marks a crucial step in ensuring nuclear safety and quality standards for Vogtle Unit 4. It has garnered the attention of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and the energy industry as a whole.

Completion of ITAACs and NRC Assurance

Georgia Power, in collaboration with Southern Nuclear, has industriously worked to complete all the Inspections, Tests, Analyses and Acceptance Criteria (ITAAC) for Vogtle Unit 4 as required by Southern Nuclear's Combined Operating License.

The ITAAC process involves rigorous examinations, tests and investigations to ensure the facility's construction and operations are in line with the regulatory standards. These ITAACs collectively provide assurance to the NRC that the Vogtle Unit 4 meets strict nuclear safety and quality standards, an essential aspect of operating a nuclear facility. Per the NRC guidelines, each ITAAC closure notice must be verified before the fuel load can proceed.

Awaiting the 103(g) Finding From the NRC

With the completion of the ITAACs, Georgia Power now anticipates to receive the 103(g) finding from the NRC. This finding is a critical requirement for Unit 4's operation, as it confirms that the new unit has been constructed and will be operated in compliance with the Combined License and NRC regulations.

Southern Nuclear will be able to load fuel and initiate the startup sequence for Vogtle Unit 4 only on receiving the 103(g) finding. This finding essentially signifies NRC's confidence in the facility's adherence to safety and quality protocols, allowing the unit to proceed toward commercial operation.

Fuel Load and Startup Preparations

Meticulous preparations are underway as Georgia Power’s team at the Vogtle site gears up for Unit 4's fuel load and startup. All 157 fuel assemblies required for the operation of the Unit 4 reactor have been safely delivered to the site. These assemblies, each measuring 14 feet tall, underwent inspection and were transferred to new fuel storage racks before being placed into the spent fuel pool.

This fuel pool will serve as a temporary storage location for all fuel assemblies until they are ready to be loaded into the Unit 4 reactor during the fuel loading process. This careful handling and storage procedure ensures all safety and operational measures are met before the reactor can be fully operational.

A Bright Future for Georgia Power and Its Customers

The new Vogtle units, once operational, will play a vital role in fulfilling Georgia Power's commitment to providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy to its extensive customer base. Each of the new units is expected to generate enough electricity to power approximately 500,000 homes and businesses.

The co-owners, Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities will use Southern Nuclear to manage the new units. These companies have joined hands in the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions, emphasizing the importance of nuclear power in the United States’ energy mix.

The Significance of Nuclear Energy in a Clean Energy Future

As the world transitions to a more sustainable energy future, nuclear power stands out as a reliable, low-carbon energy source with a track record of safe and efficient operations. Nuclear power plants, like Vogtle Units 3 & 4, emit minimal greenhouse gases, making them valuable contributors to reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change.

Countries across the globe are exploring ways to decarbonize their energy systems and nuclear power remains a crucial option in the clean energy mix.

Conclusion

The recent completion of all ITAACs and the pending 103(g) finding from the NRC mark crucial steps in the journey toward commercial operation for Vogtle Unit 4. Georgia Power's commitment to nuclear safety and quality standard demonstrates the utility's dedication to its customers and the environment.

Georgia Power and its co-owners reaffirm their role in leading the movement toward a sustainable energy future. The Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear expansion site stands as an example of progress, showcasing the potential of nuclear energy in powering a greener world.

