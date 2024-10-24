Southern Silver’s Strategic Plans and Project Developments

Southern Silver Exploration (TSE:SSV) has released an update.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their recent annual general meeting, including the reappointment of key directors and the approval of a rolling incentive stock option plan. The company remains focused on developing its Cerro Las Minitas project in Mexico, promising strong project economics and high revenues. Additionally, Southern Silver is advancing on its other mining projects in southern New Mexico.

For further insights into TSE:SSV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.