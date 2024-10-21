News & Insights

Southern Hemisphere Mining Director Increases Shareholding

October 21, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (AU:SUH) has released an update.

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited recently announced a change in director Natalie Dawson’s indirect interest, with the acquisition of 68,136 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This move could signal strategic confidence in the company’s future prospects, drawing attention from investors looking at director activities as potential indicators of stock performance.

