Southern Cross Media AGM Results Announced

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (AU:SXL) has released an update.
Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX: SXL) announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions, including the re-election and election of directors, were carried by a majority vote. The meeting also highlighted the rejection of the remuneration report, marking a first strike against the company. Investors may find the outcome indicative of shareholder sentiments and governance priorities within this leading Australian media company.
