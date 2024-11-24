News & Insights

Southern Cross Media AGM Results Announced

November 24, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (AU:SXL) has released an update.

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX: SXL) announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions, including the re-election and election of directors, were carried by a majority vote. The meeting also highlighted the rejection of the remuneration report, marking a first strike against the company. Investors may find the outcome indicative of shareholder sentiments and governance priorities within this leading Australian media company.

