Southern Cross Media AGM Results Announced

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (AU:SXL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX: SXL) announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions, including the re-election and election of directors, were carried by a majority vote. The meeting also highlighted the rejection of the remuneration report, marking a first strike against the company. Investors may find the outcome indicative of shareholder sentiments and governance priorities within this leading Australian media company.

For further insights into AU:SXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.