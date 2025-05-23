Southern Company's PowerSecure to Energize PGA TOUR Studios

The Southern Company’s SO subsidiary, PowerSecure, has partnered with the PGA TOUR to provide backup energy for the new PGA TOUR Studios, a facility redefining the landscape of golf media production.

Power Reliability at the Heart of the Collaboration

Spanning 165,000 square feet, the new PGA TOUR Studios is a multimedia powerhouse. From PGA TOUR LIVE to international media coverage, the facility simultaneously handles thousands of video and audio feeds across eight production rooms, seven LED-equipped studios and more. PowerSecure is responsible for maintaining the uninterrupted operation of this media infrastructure, utilizing six robust generators and a dedicated Power Equipment Center to provide reliable backup power in the event of a grid failure.

At the heart of this backup system are three modular PowerBlocks, offering 3750 kW of scalable energy, powered by Tier 4 Final engines. These engines not only deliver high-performance reliability but are also eco-conscious and compatible with diesel and hydrotreated vegetable oil. And with the option to scale up with two additional generators, PGA TOUR Studios is future-ready.

Cutting-Edge Technology Provided by PowerSecure

A standout feature of the collaboration is PowerSecure’s Storm Mode. Integrated with their 24/7 PowerControl Operations Center, this capability lets PGA TOUR Studios switch to generator power even before a storm impacts the grid. Real-time alerts and continuous performance tracking ensure proactive power management, turning potential downtime into uninterrupted excellence.

This collaboration between PowerSecure and the PGA TOUR not only showcases resilience but also seamless operations in critical environments.

A Legacy of Support for Golf’s Growth

Southern Company’s involvement with golf is not new. As the official energy company of the PGA TOUR, a proud partner of the TOUR Championship and the presenting sponsor of the Payne Stewart Award, its commitment to the sport is deep-rooted. Additionally, through its support of First Tee, it helps nurture life skills in youth across more than 1,400 schools nationwide.

