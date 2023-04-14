Southern Company (SO) Begins Hot Testing for Vogtle Unit 4

The Southern Company’s SO electric subsidiary, Georgia Power, one of the leading energy providers in the United States, announced that hot functional testing has officially begun for Vogtle Unit 4. The testing marks the final series of important trials for the new nuclear unit, a crucial step toward operations and providing consumers with a reliable, carbon-free energy source for the next 60-80 years.

What is Hot Functional Testing?

This test is a critical step in the commissioning process of a new nuclear power plant. It is conducted to verify the successful operation of reactor components and systems together, and confirm that the reactor is ready for fuel load. As part of the testing process, the site team will start running Unit 4 plant system without any nuclear fuel in the reactor. They will then advance through the procedure until the system reaches normal operating pressure and temperature.

As part of the same process, nuclear operators will use the heat generated by the unit's four reactor coolant pumps to raise the system’s temperature and pressure to normal operating levels. Once normal operating temperature and pressure levels are achieved and maintained, the unit's primary turbine will be increased to normal operating speed using steam from the plant. During the entire testing process, nuclear operators will be able to exercise and validate procedures as necessary prior to fuel load.

Projected Service Date

According to Georgia Power, Vogtle Unit 4 is anticipated to begin operation in the last quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024. The new Vogtle unit is a crucial part of Georgia Power's commitment to providing its 2.7 million customers with clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy. Once the unit starts functioning, it is expected to power more than 500,000 homes and businesses with clean energy sources.

Co-owners and Operators

The aforesaid unit will be run by Southern Nuclear, a subsidiary of The Southern Company, on behalf of the co-owners — Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities. The Vogtle Unit 4 Electric Generating project is a collaboration between Georgia Power and a diverse group of other utilities, ensuring supply of safe and reliable energy to meet growing customer demand.

Benefits of Vogtle Expansion Project

The abovementioned project, which has been under construction since 2013, is a massive infrastructural development with several potential benefits for the state of Georgia and the nation. It is expected to create thousands of jobs for local workers, promote economic growth, and provide clean and safe energy.

The new nuclear unit will produce zero greenhouse gas emissions, which will make it an integral part of the effort to combat climate change. The project will also be beneficial in advancing nuclear power technology and engineering in the United States. This advancement, in turn, will contribute to make nuclear power a more viable and sustainable source of energy in the future.

Georgia Power's Commitment to Clean Energy

Georgia Power is focused on providing clean and safe energy to its customers, and the Vogtle expansion project is a testament to that. The company's investment in nuclear power shows its long-term commitment to reducing carbon emissions and ensuring sustainability. It has also invested in other renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, demonstrating a diversified energy portfolio that prioritizes customer needs.

Conclusion

The hot functional testing phase of Vogtle Unit 4 marks a significant step toward operations and providing customers with a reliable, carbon-free energy source. The Vogtle expansion project is a collaboration between Georgia Power and other utilities that’s expected to promote economic growth, create jobs, and provide clean and safe energy. Georgia Power's focus on clean energy solutions shows its long-term commitment to lowering carbon emissions and ensuring sustainability.

