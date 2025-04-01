Southern Company Enhances Security With OneLayer's Bridge Platform

The Southern Company’s SO subsidiary, Southern Linc, has taken a significant step in enhancing the security and management of its CriticalLinc LTE network by partnering with OneLayer, a leader in private LTE/5G OT management and Zero Trust security. Through this partnership, the company aims to optimize network efficiency and security at scale by leveraging OneLayer’s Bridge Platform.

An Insight Into SO’s CriticalLinc LTE Network

Southern Linc’s CriticalLinc LTE network is built on Ericsson’s core network technology that spans 122,000 square miles. The network supports essential utility and commercial operations across a wide variety of devices and applications. The company’s services include electric grid control and monitoring devices, cellular routers, smartphones, hotspots, laptops, sensors and many more. With the increasing demand for network access, Southern Linc recognized the need for a robust security and management solution. Therefore, OneLayer’s Bridge platform emerged as the ideal choice.

How Will OneLayer’s Bridge Platform Help Southern Linc?

OneLayer’s Bridge platform offers high-accuracy device fingerprinting, correlating device identities across IP and cellular networks and providing real-time detection of hidden devices, and an all-inclusive asset management solution.

The company’s Bridge platform will provide Southern Linc with complete control over all connected devices. The solution enables efficient profiling, classification and monitoring of network assets, ensuring seamless device communication. With these facilities, Southern Linc can better manage its expanding network in an efficient manner while maintaining the high level of security required for critical utility operations.

Advancing Digital Transformation in Utilities

Apart from providing enhanced security, OneLayer’s partnership with Southern Linc supports the utilities’ broader goals in their digital transformation journey. Its efficiency in providing services like network segmentation, policy enforcement and rapid threat response enables utility providers to operate securely and efficiently in an increasingly connected world.

SO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

The Southern Company deals with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and serves approximately 9 million customers through its seven electric and natural gas distribution units. Currently, SO has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the utility sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like EDP, S.A. EDPFY, United Utilities Group PLC UUGRY and CMS Energy Corporation CMS. While EDP and United Utilities currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, CMS Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

EDP ranks among Europe's major electricity operators. It is one of Portugal's largest business groups.

United Utilities was created from the merger of North West Water and Norweb in November 1995, and its principal activities are managing and operating the regulated electricity distribution, water and wastewater networks in northwest England. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UUGRY's 2025 earnings indicates 92.86% year-over-year growth.

Jackson, MI-based CMS Energy is the parent holding company of Consumers, an electric and gas utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy, a primarily domestic independent power producer and marketer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMS' 2025 earnings indicates 7.78% year-over-year growth.

