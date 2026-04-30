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Southern Co. Q1 Sales Increase

April 30, 2026 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) revealed earnings for first quarter of $1.356 billion

The company's bottom line came in at $1.356 billion, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $1.334 billion, or $1.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.486 billion or $1.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $8.397 billion from $7.775 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.356 Bln. vs. $1.334 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $8.397 Bln vs. $7.775 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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