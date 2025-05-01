Southern Co. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.334 billion, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $1.129 billion, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.356 billion or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.0% to $7.778 billion from $6.646 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.334 Bln. vs. $1.129 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $7.778 Bln vs. $6.646 Bln last year.

