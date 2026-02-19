Markets
February 19, 2026 — 07:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $416 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $534 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $612 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $6.981 billion from $6.341 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $416 Mln. vs. $534 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $6.981 Bln vs. $6.341 Bln last year.

