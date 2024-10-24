South32 Ltd. Reports Progress on Share Buy-Back

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 591,761 shares bought back on the previous day, adding to the 5,953,050 shares already acquired. This move is part of the company’s strategy to return value to shareholders, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance.

